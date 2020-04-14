Lakers News: Danny Green Compares Playing With LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard

Danny Green has had a remarkable NBA career as the prototype of a three-and-D wing as he’s won two NBA championships while playing alongside Kawhi Leonard.

Following Green’s nine seasons with Leonard, he got a chance to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

When the NBA eventually returns from their indefinite hiatus, Green and the Lakers will be atop the Western Conference. If the 2019-20 NBA season does continue and the Lakers manage to win the 2020 NBA Finals, Green will have won three championships while playing with two of the league’s best.

Green compared his experience being teammates with the two All-Star players, according to Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated:

“Two very great players, man,” Green said on First Take. “A lot of similarities and some differences. But they’re extremely serious about the game, they work their body hard, how they take care of their bodies and leading their team.”

Green also spoke about their similarities and differences on the court and what makes them both so special as players:

“On the court wise, ‘Bron is probably more of a facilitator,” Green said on First Take. “Kawhi is probably more of an attack offensive dissecting-the-defense type of player. ‘Bron is the same way. They’re both very good defenders when they turn it on. They can lock down some guys. They can change the game, impact the game on both ends of the floor.”

Green has had some great teammates over his NBA career and he’s absolutely made the most of it. Green’s game lends itself perfectly to being a complementary piece on a championship team, and it’s one of the main reasons the Lakers signed him almost immediately following Leonard’s decision to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

Even when he’s not lights out from the three-point line, Green plays excellent wing defense and is one of the best overall players the Lakers have.

It’s rare that a player gets a chance to play with the number of all-time greats as Green, but there’s no doubting the value he’s brought to all of those teams and what he continues to do in Los Angeles.