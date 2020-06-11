Lakers News: Danny Green Emphasizes ‘Crucial’ Need For Players To Have Time to Work Into Shape

After weeks of discussions and evaluating options, the NBA and NBPA agreed to plan for the 2019-20 regular season to resume in a bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The season was put on hold on March 11 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but developments with testing and safety protocols has made resuming games a possibility. Though, some players reportedly still have concerns and are mulling not playing.

Details are still being worked out, but so far the plan seems to allow for teams to organize in their respective cities for workouts before making their way to Disney World.

During a arecent appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” Danny Green emphasized just how important it is for he and his peers to have ample time to work themselves back into shape:

“It’s crucial, man. Very important, so that nobody gets seriously injured. For guys to get back into playing shape, you need at least two or three weeks of being able to do some type of working out. Most guys aren’t able to get on a court or in a gym (right now). But if they’re able to do some running around in the hills, beaches or the streets, however they’re getting conditioning in, they won’t be that far out of shape. “And if they are that out of shape, they’re going to need at least three or four weeks. But at least two weeks of training camp to get back into playing shape, where it’s safe to say guys can play good minutes without injuring themselves.”

Green’s comments are in line with what others have said about the situation. Jared Dudley suggested that players need a minimum of four weeks to get game-ready, while Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel admitted that there needs to be a balance between giving players enough time for conditioning and pushing their bodies.

As Green mentioned, some players were unable to get real training and conditioning done due to their home situation and setups, so they have been trying to make do with what they have. While teams have done their best to supply them with training regimens and equipment, it is still not the same as having the team resources they are accustomed to having in a normal situation.

However, things are looking up in terms of basketball as team facilities were re-opened over the past several weeks for voluntary workouts, meaning players have the opportunity to get their bodies right properly. Granted, that has been limited to individual workouts.