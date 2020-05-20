Lakers News: Danny Green Names Kyle Korver Among Toughest ‘Non-Obvious’ Players To Defend

Danny Green has been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best perimeter defenders, and often who has been tasked with taking on tough matchups a large majority of the season.

Green has been considered an elite wing defender for a few seasons now, dating back to his days with the San Antonio Spurs. He’s had to face some of the best players in the NBA, from James Harden to Kevin Durant.

During that time, Green realized that beyond the obvious superstars, there’s a certain type of player that’s extremely tough to guard. Green discussed this type of player and what makes them so difficult to defend while as a guest on Bleacher Report’s “Take it There” with Taylor Rooks:

“I think the non-obvious guys to defend – that aren’t like the James Harden or Kevin Durant’s – but the ones that are not obvious are the guys that run around a lot. That’s the JJ Redick’s and the Kyle Korver’s. You’re chasing them off three or four screens set by seven footers, like when DeAndre [Jordan] or Blake [Griffin] were setting screens for JJ when he was on the Clippers. So I think those guys are the ones who are tougher to guard for me that are not the obvious ones.”

His reasoning for the JJ Redick’s and Kyle Korver’s of the world being so difficult to defend is not only about them as players. It’s also about the fact that you’re constantly being thrown off your path as a defender against them, and usually by players that are much larger.

Green has had to take a lot of those matchups this season because Avery Bradley is more of an on-ball defender than he is a help defender. And while it may be tough for Green, he’s certainly excelled in that role defensively.

Green has been one of the major key’s to the Lakers success this season, and should the NBA return at some point from the coronavirus (COVID-19) suspension, he’ll be a necessary part in winning the Lakers a championship.

Particularly if the Lakers are to face Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers in the playoffs. And it’s worth noting Green mentioned Korver, who of course is a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, the prohibitive favorite to emerge from the Eastern Conference.