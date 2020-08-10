Lakers News: Danny Green Praises LeBron James’ Consistent Leadership

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a mission to win a championship this season. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster on both sides of the floor while veterans such as Danny Green, Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley played their roles perfectly.

But the man at the forefront, leading the way for the team is undoubtedly LeBron James. He made the switch to point guard and promptly became the league leader in assists, as well as one of the finalists for NBA MVP.

The Lakers team goes as James does, and that didn’t change when the season was postponed during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “He hasn’t changed at all. He’s been in the leader he’s always been from Day 1,” Danny Green recently said.

“Continued to communicate with us, let us know what’s going on in terms of on the court and where we can find a gym, and even off the court with the Players Association, justices and coming together of using our platforms. All around, he’s been a great leader. Even here now, he doesn’t just lead by his words but by example.

“He’s in the gym early, leaving late, and he’s the last guy working. He’s probably working the longest and hardest. He’s been great. It’s a reason why he’s considered one of the greatest of all-time.”

Great leadership can come in different forms, but the best tend to both speak up vocally and then back up their words with actions and LeBron is doing that. He kept the Lakers on point during the hiatus both on and off-court issues, and now that they’re back playing, he is leading the way there as well.

Lakers mindful of championship opportunity

The Lakers have a chance to win a championship, and Green knows the team must take advantage of this opportunity. “We all know. Not just him, but we all know it’s coming toward the end for most of us. You don’t get opportunities like this,” Green said.

“Most of us have been in the league a long time and the guys that have experience know how hard it is to get there. You don’t get teams like this, so we know what’s at stake here. Guys are getting older, some guys may not be 100% health or be able to perform at the level they are this year, some guys may leave in free agency, things change and happen.

“So we all know our team, with our experience with the business, what’s at risk. If you’ve got a special group you have to take advantage of it.”

Of the Lakers’ role players, only Green, Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker are on a guaranteed contract for next season. The rest either have player options or are outright free agents, so bringing the current roster back next season is not promised.

The Lakers have the chance to do something special this season and this might be the only opportunity for this group as a whole. And if they are going to reach the top of the mountain, it will undoubtedly be LeBron James leading the way.

