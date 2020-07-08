Lakers News: Danny Green Reflects On ‘Roller Coaster’ 2019-20 NBA Season

Even before the 2019-20 NBA season was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Los Angeles Lakers had to endure their fair share of challenges en route to emerging as the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers already had their hands full trying to get a revamped roster on the same page to meet championship expectations. However, the death of Kobe Bryant and the ongoing pandemic provided its own set of challenges both on and off the court.

New arrivals such as Anthony Davis and Danny Green have produced eventful debut seasons in Los Angeles due to the unprecedented circumstances. They will now be tasked with picking up right where they left off as the favorites to win the title at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Despite all the excitement of the basketball returning, Green admitted this season already had been a tall order. “A roller coaster,” he answered when asked to describe the campaign.

“We’ve had a lot of fun; obviously there’s been a lot of up on the court and we’ve had fun. But outside the court, there’s other things going on. We went to China, and then a lot of people passed away — David Stern and Kobe — the pandemic.

“So a lot of ups and downs, a lot of unknowns. It’s been very much a mystery. It’s kind of been like a roller coaster in a cave. You don’t know where it’s going to end or how it’s going to end or where you’re going to.”

There is certainly plenty of truth to Green’s comments considering all that has transpired this year within the Lakers organization. Even if they find a way to follow through and win it all, there is still plenty of speculation regarding whether or not this title will have an asterisk next to it.

Fortunately, Green can take solace in the fact that Los Angeles has managed to overcome all of these trials and tribulations thanks to the camaraderie they built with one another in the locker room. They are optimistic that this will give them the edge when the season resumes at the end of the month.

Green will be taking on an integral role in order to make it come to fruition as the primary, backcourt starter left now that Avery Bradley opted out of competing in Orlando.

