Lakers News: Danny Green Shows Off Tattoo Commemorating 2020 Championship

It is hard to believe, but it has been less than a year since the Los Angeles Lakers triumphantly won the 2020 NBA Championship.

The Lakers were unfortunately not able to celebrate their title run properly due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and it was later revealed that players like Anthony Davis pushed the team for a parade. The roster is vastly different after their title, with only Davis, LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard remaining though players like Danny Green still are showing love to the franchise.

Green was the starting shooting guard for the Lakers and although his outside shot waxed and waned, his defensive presence was useful during the playoffs. Green captured his third NBA ring as a member of the Purple and Gold and he recently showed off his new tattoo commemorating the title, via tattoo artist Steve Butcher on Instagram:

The tattoo is a nod to Hollywood and Universal Studios, with the Lakers logo front and center on the statue. The background is the Los Angeles skyline and the famous Hollywood sign, as well as two marathon flags at the bottom which could be interpreted as an homage to the late great rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The 2019-20 season was filled with several trials and tribulations for L.A. so it was no surprise to see Green pay his respects to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. The accident sent shockwaves throughout the NBA and the Lakers organization, but the players were able to rally together to overcome the passing of the Lakers icon and win the title in his honor.

Even though Green is with the Philadelphia 76ers, he will always be considered a Laker for his contributions and is part of the franchise’s lore forever.

Dwight Howard tried to recruit Danny Green back to Lakers

The Lakers brought back several former players in the offseason given their experience as high-level role players on championship teams, but it was interesting to hear that Howard tried to bring back Green. He ultimately re-signed with the 76ers, but Green would have made for a perfect addition had he chosen to come back.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!