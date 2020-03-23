Lakers News: Darius Slay Will Wear No. 24 With Eagles To Honor Kobe Bryant

While the NBA takes an extended hiatus from their 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus, the NFL free agency period has had just enough drama to keep sports fans happy.

And in a move that would’ve for sure made Kobe Bryant happy, his favorite NFL team — the Philadelphia Eagles — made a big trade for Darius Slay in exchange for a third and fifth round draft pick.

Slay provides the Eagles with their most talented corner in seasons, better than any they had during their Super Bowl win in 2018. In addition to that, Slay’s favorite athlete of all time is the late, great Bryant. He’s certainly grateful for the chance to leave the Detroit Lions and play for the franchise that Bryant rooted for his entire life.

Not only that, Slay is using the move as a chance to honor Bryant as he will be changing his jersey number from 23 to 24 when he suits up for the Eagles, according to John Clark of NBCS Philadelphia:

Eagles CB Darius Slay says he will wear 24 with Eagles to honor Kobe Bryant. He is thrilled to join Eagles knowing it was Kobe’s favorite team “I’m going Kobe mode. Black mamba. Rest in peace to the 🐐 One of my favorite players. I will look good in 24” 🎥 @_bigplayslay23 pic.twitter.com/d6Pmi14WUI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 22, 2020

With all that’s going on in the world currently, it speaks to the impact that Bryant had on the world that he remains a part of the conversation. Slay hopes to make Bryant proud repping the midnight green of the Eagles for the 2020 NFL season and for many seasons to come.

Bryant tragically passed away on Jan. 26 along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash.