Lakers News: Darvin Ham Believes Time Off This Week Will Benefit LeBron James’ Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers avoided disaster when LeBron James was diagnosed with a left adductor strain after injuring it in the recent loss to the L.A. Clippers.

As of now, James is considered to day-to-day which is good news considering he’s had issues with groin injuries in the past.

Head coach Darvin Ham discussed James’ injury and how the team is being mindful of his recovery. “I think him being out is just as much about cautionary and him, you know, this part of the season being 12 games and not just rushing him out there because of the circumstances… But at the same time, with 70 games left to be played, here we have the schedule, a favorable schedule in terms of when the strain in his abductor where he can sit, and now we have four days without a game. Continue to rehab, continue to get stronger, and be prepared to come back.

“If it’s Friday against Detroit, next Friday. We can feel good about that, knowing that means that these days, the rested to not put any pressure on it, but strengthen it and, you know, treat it to get him to the point where he’s able to get back out there.”

James was ruled out against the Brooklyn Nets and Ham admitted that there was no need to rush him back and risk re-injury. “I mean, again, at this point in time in the season, if circumstances were different. Who knows? But right now, you know where we are today. I don’t know why risk it. Just take your time. You gotta be patient. You know, he’s uber-professional about taking care of himself. Extremely knowledgeable about what his body needs.

“Again, after today, after today’s game, four days we have without a game. I think it’s priceless. So allows not only him but Dennis [Schroder], Thomas Bryant. All these guys allows us to get closer to being whole. So we couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

The superstar is the Lakers’ only hope of turning the team’s fortunes around and Ham and the staff are certainly taking the right approach when it comes to his health.

Darvin Ham expects LeBron James’ rehab to ramp up during time off

Due to a scheduling quirk, the Lakers don’t play again until Friday. The extended time off will allow James more time to recover, and Ham expects his star to begin ramping back up.

“It’ll be on the incline. It’ll be definitely be on the incline. You know, we’ll see tomorrow will definitely be off, and then we’ll see. Get with our medical team, bring us together, and see what Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday looks like.”

