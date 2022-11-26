Lakers News: Darvin Ham Calls Patrick Beverley’s Three-Game Suspension ‘Unfortunate’

It was the shot heard around the NBA this past Tuesday, and it didn’t result in points for the Los Angeles Lakers.

You’ve seen the video many times now. Patrick Beverley pushed Deandre Ayton to the ground as the Phoenix Suns center stood over Austin Reaves.

Reaves had been on the ground after being fouled by Devin Booker, which led Ayton to walk toward Reaves and stand over him. Beverley then retaliated against the big man.

Beverley received wide praise from his teammates for the moment. Former Beverley foe Russell Westbrook loved it while Anthony Davis said Beverley was just having Reaves’ back. Reaves said he loved that Beverley stood up for him and that he would’ve done the same for his teammate.

But, Beverley was slapped with a three-game suspension, which head coach Darvin Ham reacted to Friday before the Lakers’ contest against the San Antonio Spurs, via Spectrum Sportsnet.

“It’s an unfortunate situation but, you know, at the end of the day, we have to respect the league’s decision. And Pat’s a fighter and let’s just give him a chance to stay healthy, for one, but just give him a chance to work on his body and be ready to go once the suspension is over.”

Beverley’s previous history of “unsportsmanlike acts” played a part in the duration of the suspension, according to an NBA press release. He was suspended for one game last year after pushing Chris Paul in the back.

Ham agreed that Beverley should have come to the defense of his teammate: “We’re going to have each other’s back. That’s just who we are going to be and who we are,” he said. However, he added they will try to play as legal as possible.

The time off could help Beverley find his way on offense, where he is struggling. He is shooting career-lows in field goal percentage (26.6%) and 3-point percentage (23.3%). Beverley is also shooting just 4.6 times a game, tied for his lowest figure since his rookie year.

The three games he will miss are a back-to-back against San Antonio and then a home meeting against Indiana.

Beverley praises Davis for anchoring both sides

Davis is enjoying one of the best stretches of his career, averaging 35.5 points, 18.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.3 steals in his last four games. With James missing games, Davis has kept L.A. afloat.

Beverley shed light on Davis’ ability to anchor the Lakers on both sides of the ball.

“He’s playing at an extraordinary level right now,” he said. “Guys are sending double teams. You know, I think he’s doing it underrated defensively too which he hasn’t been getting a lot of credit for.”

