Lakers News: Darvin Ham Challenging Anthony Davis To Shoot Six 3-Pointers Per Game

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has entered the preseason with a clear goal and that is to make an impact on both ends of the floor while attempting to return to the strong mid-range and 3-point game that elevated him to championship heights in 2019-20. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has a similar goal for the All-NBA big man.

The Lakers are undoubtedly a championship contender in 2023-24 with a deep roster that has talent at every position. But if there were to be a critique of this season’s team, it would be a lack of clear and obvious floor spacers. Davis returning to his championship season form from beyond the arc — 33.0% during the regular season — could be a game-changer for L.A.’s offense.

Because of this, Ham issued a challenge to Davis regarding his 3-point output this season and spoke about if he thinks it’s a realistic goal for Davis.

“I want him, if he can — I know he won’t do it, but maybe he’ll shock me — but I’ve requested to see six 3-point attempts a game. Three per half, at least. I wouldn’t put that on him if I didn’t think he was capable.”

Davis’ 3-point shooting had not only slipped considerably over the last few seasons, but his confidence has also taken a dip. Ham believes Davis has done the necessary work for both.

“That’s something that he’s worked on — being a more consistent shooter and not just more consistent in his [normal] areas but consistent from deep range. And not hesitating. Not overthinking it. So if he’s got a good look, we’ve all encouraged him to put it up.”

Shooting six threes per game is a lofty-sounding goal. Davis has never averaged more than 3.5 3-point attempts per game over a whole season, with the 3.5 attempts per game coming during his 2019-20 campaign. In each of his first two preseason games, he had three attempts.

The Lakers are going to ask plenty of Davis on both ends of the floor this season, as is always the case with a player of his caliber. But if he can stay healthy, he has all the tools — and the roster build around him — to have a resurgent season in all phases.

Ham wants Lakers to shoot more

Davis is not the only player on the Lakers Ham expects to increase their 3-point output. While he warned against going “too crazy,” he wants the Lakers, as a team, to focus on shooting more threes to keep up with the pace of the modern NBA.

