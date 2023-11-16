Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses Why Things Are Clicking For Cam Reddish

In the past few seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to rehab the value of multiple players on minimum contracts.

The trend started with Malik Monk, who had a breakout year for the Lakers in 2021-22, turning into a fan favorite for his highlight reel dunks and scoring binges. The following season, Dennis Schroder return to Los Angeles and redeemed himself in the playoffs with several strong outings.

Looking to strike gold again, the Lakers took a flyer on Cam Reddish this past offseason. Reddish split time between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers last season, though didn’t get much of a chance to show what he could do.

However, under Darvin Ham Reddish is making good on his status as a former lottery pick as he’s been a major boost to the starting lineup. Ham said he believes things are finally clicking for the swingman and thinks there’s still more upside to unearth. “Definitely,” Ham said. “When we were going through the process of signing him, my thoughts were just that the kid had never had any stability.

“It started off OK in Atlanta but then he goes to New York, goes to Portland, and again, he burnt us good when I was in Milwaukee. I believe we still ended up winning the game but he had a huge impact in one of the Eastern Conference playoff games, made like four 3s and guarded one of our best players Khris Middleton at the time. He’s always stuck with me, and watching him at Duke before that as well, I just thought he’s still a very young player with tremendous upside. Just thought we could provide some of the stability and opportunity that he needed.”

Since being named a starter, Reddish has looked like the perfect 3-and-D role player the Lakers have needed. Reddish is playing with verve on both ends of the floor and Anthony Davis noted that he is playing at his highest confidence.

Reddish has been one of the biggest bright spots for Los Angeles, so it will be exciting to see how long he can keep this run up.

Cam Reddish appreciative of D’Angelo Russell’s support

D’Angelo Russell took it upon himself to be Reddish’s mentor this season and it looks like the time together is paying off. Reddish said Russell’s been in his ear and pushing him and that he feels great to receive so much support.

