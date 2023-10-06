Lakers News: Darvin Ham Explains How Max Christie Can Earn His Spot In Rotation

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting their first glimpse of the type of depth and talent they have this season with training camp underway. And as Darvin Ham begins to map out his regular season rotation, one player he’s looking closely at is second-year guard Max Christie.

Christie was a second-round pick by the Lakers in the 2022 NBA Draft and flashed serious potential as a three-and-D style guard in limited minutes last season. The way the Lakers roster has shaped out leaves Christie with a real opportunity to break into the rotation and play meaningful minutes in his sophomore campaign.

Ham seems prepared to give Christie those minutes after some of the work he saw from the Michigan State guard over the offseason and in the early stages of training camp.

“Max had a great, great summer and I put the onus on him not just to go out, but to really try to thrust himself into all of those minutes, to be a leader for the team on the court,” Ham said. “Also to be vocal and help the coaches out, partner with the coaches, and just get that much more familiar with what it is we want to do on the court as a team once we get our regular guys back. And to show that you’re ready to punch your ticket in the rotation, he’s embraced that wholeheartedly.”

Of course, Ham is not just going to give a second-year player a spot in a rotation that is hopeful to compete for an NBA championship. Christie has to earn that spot with his work on and off the floor, a process he has already begun and Ham has already taken notice of.

“He’s already competitive. He has to have a defensive focus and just play the right way offensively and really turn up the aggression. He’s one of our most athletic players, he’s done a remarkable job working on his body this summer. He’s added some muscle, he can shoot it. Just simple things, that’s what he can do. Stay competitive, defend like there’s no tomorrow and keep it simple but aggressive offensively.”

As things stand, Christie figures to be the fourth guard in L.A.’s rotation behind D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent. Rookie guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, veteran Cam Reddish and rookie Maxwell Lewis could also fight for minutes, but Christie is likely the closest to earning that spot.

The Lakers have shown a strong affinity for Christie since draft night, and he should get the opportunity to show why the team’s vaunted scouting department had such rave reviews.

Vincent loving early energy

It appears that up and down the roster, the Lakers are feeling good about their early prospects. Vincent, the former Miami Heat guard, spoke highly of the energy in the room, saying that the Lakers are exactly where they should be in terms of their confidence level.

