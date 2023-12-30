Lakers News: Darvin Ham Explains How Starting Lineup Change Has Benefitted Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has been experimenting with the team’s starting lineup and rotation, turning LeBron James into a de facto starting point guard while allowing Anthony Davis to do more secondary creation in a defensive-minded first five.

Part of the impetus for this move has been the elite play from Davis in recent weeks. Davis is averaging 31.0 points and 11.1 rebounds on 58.1% from the field and 53.3% from beyond the arc over the Lakers’ last eight games.

And while the Lakers are only 3-5 in that span, they are starting to see results with some new lineups. Davis has been similarly dominant — 30.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game — in the three games since the lineup switch.

Ham discussed Davis’ recent play and how it has allowed the Lakers to experiment more with lineups while also benefitting the superstar big man.

“I think it’s great, man. Us going to more of a nontraditional lineup, I think it’s forcing him to be one of our major playmakers with our secondary offense with him in the trail,” Ham said. “We played through him a lot, obviously in the post and at the elbow. But him being in the trail and getting to quarterback a little bit before he goes and sets a pick-and-roll, he can choose which side he wants to go to.

“And he’s getting in and out of screens great. He’s really not settling. Just playing to the paint, playing to the rim, running, catching lobs, playing in the pocket. He’s doing it a lot of different ways. And defensively, he’s always gonna be there for you. And so that’s just who he is, his game was built out from that way, from the defensive side of things all the way down to the offensive side of things. So it was great to see him playing a great rhythm, we’re just going to do everything we can in our power to help them sustain that.”

The Lakers have spent years figuring out a way to maximize Davis’ presence offensively since his shooting began to fall off after the 2019-20 championship season. Two different coaches have tried many combinations of players around Davis and James to try and get the best out of both.

It’s usually been Davis, between the two stars, that has fallen through the cracks on the offensive end. But this season, Ham has found something. Davis has been engaged and consistent on both ends of the floor and reminding everyone just how dominant he can be.

Anthony Davis likes LeBron James as primary ball-handler

Davis gave his thoughts on the new lineup combination and why it makes sense for James to be the primary ball-handler and distributor to start games out.

“It’s always good things that happen when the ball is in his hands. Obviously he’s an excellent, excellent passer. He can score the ball as well. He makes great reads. He’s a student of the game,” Davis said.

“He’s dissected this game for a long time so he’s seen every coverage and made a lot of great reads throughout his career. So every time we can get the ball in his hands and have him making those plays and those reads, it works out good for us.”

