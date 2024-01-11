Lakers News: Darvin Ham Explains What Stood Out About Skylar Mays

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster changes as of late with their two-way slots, signing wing Dylan Windler and guard Skylar Mays, who spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers this season.

To make these moves happen, the Lakers waived both guard D’Moi Hodge and forward Alex Fudge. With Gabe Vincent set to miss extended time and rookie guard Jalen Hood-Schifino getting reps in the G League, Mays may see some time on the floor for L.A. soon.

The 26-year-old has shown some promise as he is a 6’4″ guard who is a capable playmaker and can create for himself if necessary. Head coach Darvin Ham discussed what about Mays’ skillset particularly stood out to him.

“He’s a tough point guard, really good vision, plays hard, can make a shot. He had a really good game against us when he was with Portland,” Ham said. “He’s just a solid, young kid, great kid, professional and does what you ask him to do.”

While both Mays and Windler have identifiable traits that Ham likes about their respective playstyles, it remains to be seen if they will see any meaningful playing time for the Lakers. However, Ham discussed how the team will get them up to speed so they can be ready if their number is called.

“I’m sure that will happen at some point. But just getting them in the fold, getting them comfortable with how we do things and go about our business. Dylan (Windler) got a chance to be a part of our film session and Skylar (Mays) came in today,” he said.

“Just them going through shootaround and looking at some script and talking about some defensive principles, them noticing how we go about our breakdowns and the totality of our team defense and the offense drills. The thing I’m excited about is that they’re two exciting young players and two guys that have played a nice chunk of real NBA minutes. So we’re excited about them and what they can potentially bring to our program.”

While Windler and Mays have skillsets that the Lakers need, the team has a lot of depth so it’s unlikely that either two-way player gets a chance at rotation minutes anytime soon.

Mays appeared in 21 games (five starts) with Portland this year and averaged 6.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. In six games to end last season, he put up 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists, showing his potential as a playmaking lead guard.

In addition to Skylar Mays, Dylan Windler stood out to Darvin Ham

Coming off an impressive 23-point, 33-rebound game in the G League on Jan. 5, Windler earned himself a two-way contract with the Lakers. In his short time with L.A., Ham noted Windler’s shooting, size and athleticism as things that stood out to him.

