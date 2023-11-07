Unhappy With How LeBron James Is Being Officiated, Darvin Ham & Lakers Sent Clips To NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham certainly felt they let one get away against the Miami Heat. There were a number of self-inflicted issues that the Lakers must fix, but the team also had their issues with officiating and how things were called on this night.

D’Angelo Russell picked up a pair of quick techs and was ejected in the fourth quarter, Ham got one as well and the Lakers received another due to a questionable delay of game call in what was a one-point loss.

Afterwards, Ham lamented the lack of consistency from the officials as well as communication, noting that there were times where he failed to get explanations on certain calls, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think just the perspective of inconsistency. And even when I got hit with my technical foul, you know normally, I’ve been around this league a long time and you have a crew chief, along with his counterparts, did have the game under control, and all I want is an explanation sometimes and to not get that for the rest of the game once I got my technical. Miami plays a physical brand of basketball, but we’re not complaining about how physical they are, we just want balance and consistency that’s it.”

Ham would also make note of LeBron James’ lack of free throw attempts on the night despite numerous plays where he seemed to draw contact with the Lakers coach insisting the superstar is not flopping on these plays:

“I see Bron shooting four free throws and the amount of times he attacked the rim, the amount of times he was slapped on the arm, which I could see plain as day. For that not to be called, and he’s not flopping, he’s not flopping. I’m watching him go to the hole strong. We talk about playing downhill with force, playing to the rim with force, not depending on the whistle. Go try to make a play, if you get the whistle great if not, try to get the bucket first. I just need an explanation on certain plays that I felt like should’ve gone the other way or should’ve not been called.”

The Lakers would even take this a step further, contacting the league office about the officiating, particularly how James is officiated, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers contacted the NBA league office Tuesday about what they view as numerous missed foul calls in Monday’s 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat, sources told ESPN. The Lakers’ main point of contention is how LeBron James was officiated, according to sources. The Lakers shared various clips showing what they believe to be clear illegal contact by Heat defenders against James that went unnoticed by the referees.

This is a clear sign that the Lakers are fed up with how LeBron is being officiated. While Ham knows the officials are doing their best to get things right, the Lakers coach feels there should always be communication between the refs and the coaches, and doesn’t feel he got that in Miami:

“And to just not, I don’t think I talked to the crew chief for the rest of time after I got my technical which is kinda crazy, but it is what it is. I come from a world where we used to say don’t ask, don’t expect, don’t beg in terms of officiating. I know they’re tyring to get it right as we’re trying to coach the right way, our players are trying to play the right way, but some things need to be communicated. It’s a big part of our game in order for us to make the game as special as it can be.”

Many can always point to officials as a reason for a loss in a close game and sometimes it can be overblown. On this night however, the Lakers certainly had some questionable moments go against them and while it isn’t the sole reason they lost, it definitely didn’t help and made the uphill climb that much more difficult.

Lakers’ LeBron James discusses officiating inconsistencies

James also had his issues with the officiating during the Lakers loss to the Heat and they were similar to those of Ham.

LeBron made note of the inconsistencies from the officials and while he was getting explanations, unlike Ham, the Lakers star said they simply don’t match up with what is actually happening on the court. LeBron also lamented the technicals and delay of game that resulted in four easy Heat points in the fourth quarter of a one-point loss.

