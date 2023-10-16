Darvin Ham Calls Anthony Davis The ‘Heart And Soul’ Of The Lakers

The talent of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has never been in question, but at times his effort and desire have seemed to go in and out. But coming into this season, head coach Darvin Ham is expecting big things and Davis has looked every bit the part of superstar the Lakers need him to be.

The big man has done it all in the preseason, being locked in both ends of the court. Offensively, he has been aggressive, dominating in the paint while also showing off an improved perimeter shot. Defensively, he has been focused, blocking and altering shots at the rim while being the vocal leader on that end as well.

On Sunday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 19 minutes. Once again, Davis looked outstanding and Ham believes the way last season ended lit a fire inside the big man and the Lakers as a whole.

“I see a level of focus that’s infectious. He’s been phenomenal,” Ham said following the contest. “Obviously, some of the games he put together during last year some of the stretches he had, just all-around unbelievable. He’s the heart and soul of our team.

“No one likes to get eliminated, let alone swept, so us losing together in that manner really lit a fire under all of our guys, the ones that returned. Even the new guys that we added coming in, they understand what’s at stake. And he’s at the forefront of it.”

Since he joined the Lakers, people have been calling for Davis to eventually take the reins as leader from LeBron James. For his part, LeBron believes Davis is already the face of the franchise, and Ham has seen a different side of Davis this offseason and thus, isn’t surprised at his preseason performance.

“He wants that responsibility of being the guy that sets the tone on both sides of the ball,” Ham added. “He had a renewed focus all over the summertime just anytime I engaged him. As we started getting closer to August, September, now October training camp he’s just been building and stacking days.

“Getting better and better with his body, with his game. Working feverishly to make sure that he’s not just available, but available at a high level and he’s able to carry a heavy load. So the preseason is no surprise to me that he’s been playing like this.”

Availability has been the issue throughout most of Davis’ career and the Lakers superstar has put in all the work this offseason to be the best version of himself all season long. So far this preseason, he has looked like the Anthony Davis Lakers fans have been waiting for.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham defends Anthony Davis on absence from NBA GM survey

Down the stretch of last season and in the playoffs, Davis reminded the world that he is clearly one of, if not the best defender in the NBA. But the Lakers big man was notably low on the recent NBA general manager survey in their ranking of top defenders and interior defenders. But Ham defended his star following the survey’s release.

“They’re entitled to their opinions, but all I know is he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” the Lakers coach said. “He allowed our defense to be right there in the top three and at No. 1 in certain stretches. Once the deadline passed, those things, the polls or people, whatever opinions, there’s a reason why they don’t really attach names to certain votes, but I don’t worry about that. I know what he is and what he means to our ballclub, and who he is when we go up against the other 29 teams.

“We just keep our heads down and continue to work and try to be the masters of our own plan.”

