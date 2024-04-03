Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises Rui Hachimura For Strong Play As Of Late

The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling as of late as they’ve won seven out of their last eight games with their most recent victory a blowout over the hapless Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers spent most of the 2023-24 season climbing uphill, but have positioned themselves to potentially move up in the Western Conference standings. The uptick in wins is a by-product of head coach Darvin Ham going back to the starting lineup he used in the 2023 playoffs with Rui Hachimura as the team’s fifth starter.

Jarred Vanderbilt established himself as the starter before he got hurt again, paving the way for Hachimura to step in and prove that he was deserving of a bigger role. So far, the forward has been productive offensively and even answered Ham’s challenge to be a better rebounder.

Before the game against the Raptors, Ham had high praise for Hachimura and acknowledged that he’s playing some of his best basketball via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Absolutely,” Ham said. “When you have a guy playing that well you definitely want him as much as you can have him out there without wearing him down, running him into the ground. “He understands what time it is. It’s a sensitive time for us in terms of our positioning and again, trying to secure a spot in the postseason and he knows everyone needs to play their best basketball at this moment in time. So he’s definitely taken up that mantle and really is putting his best foot forward for us and it’s been very beneficial.”

Hachimura adds more size and physicality to a frontcourt that already features LeBron James and Anthony Davis, making Los Angeles difficult to guard for smaller teams. Hachimurah has feasted on smaller defenders in the post, and has also looked more comfortable putting the basketball on the floor when players close out. He’s even shown more versatility defensively as he’s been comfortable guarding bigs and wings depending on the matchup.

Overall, Hachimura’s two-way play has been a huge boost to Los Angeles during this stretch and he appears ready for higher-stakes games later this month.

LeBron James believes Rui Hachimura has looked more comfortable in Lakers’ starting lineup

Hachimura didn’t look completely like himself when he was coming off the bench earlier in the season which resulted in less minutes. However, since entering the starting lineup the Japan native has found his offensive groove and James noted that he looks more comfortable as a starter.

