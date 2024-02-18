Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises ‘Sustained Excellence’ Of LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is set to make his record 20th consecutive All-Star appearance this weekend and was a starter in each of his selections. Whether or not he is the greatest of all-time, it is difficult to argue that he has the greatest career on paper.

No player has been this good for this long in a career and LeBron continues to be one of the best players in the league today at 39 years old. And now with All-Star Weekend upon us, and James once again set to start, head coach Darvin Ham took some time to praise just how impressive this run has been for the Lakers star.

“It’s impressive because it just speaks to how elite he’s been since entering the league coming in with so much hoopla surrounding him,” Ham said. “The type of work he’s put in on his body, first and foremost, around the clock, around the calendar, attention to what he needs to do not only to sustain himself, but to be at that level to just get continuously voted in.

“That’s the biggest thing, getting voted in by the fans each and every year. But it just speaks to his excellence that he’s been able to sustain, and still going strong at this point in his career. I think it’s huge, that’s a big deal to be able to be a 21-time All-Star or whatever it is. It’s like wow, that’s really exceptional.”

As Ham noted, the fact that he has been voted in every year is a sign of his excellence as well as his popularity. LeBron came into the league with more hype than anyone in the history of the league and he has not only met, but surpassed those expectations.

The All-Star festivities are taking place in Indianapolis this year and James as usual will be one of the biggest and most popular people there. He has put in the work over more than two decades and deserves to be celebrated at yet another All-Star Weekend.

Lakers LeBron James ‘blessed’ to hold All-Star appearances record

This accomplishment is not lost on LeBron James himself either. The Lakers superstar understands how special it is to be selected and voted in year after year and is blessed to have 20 straight All-Star selections.

“I’m just humbled and very blessed, obviously,” James said. “I don’t take it for granted, being an All-Star. The fact that I still get to represent this franchise, one, my family, which is most important, my family name on the back of the jersey. That’s very important to me when it comes to acknowledgment and accolades, things of that nature. And also the fans that’s been down with me for the last two decades-plus.

“Anytime I’m able to have an accomplishment, that means a lot to them as well and I try to do it for them because they’ve been on this journey for so long. So it’s pretty cool that I’m still able to do it and do it at this level.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!