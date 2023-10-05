Lakers News: Darvin Ham Pushing Jalen Hood-Schifino To Be More Vocal As Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers have now begun training camp, meaning they get their first look at a brand new team filled with new faces, both veteran free agents and rookies. And one name already turning heads is rookie point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who head coach Darvin Ham and the Lakers selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Hood-Schifino is a scrappy point guard with strong court vision and hard-nosed defense. He is a perfect complement to a Lakers guard rotation that already includes D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent and Max Christie. Despite the depth of the Lakers roster, Hood-Schifino could have a real chance for minutes this season, especially if he continues to impress the way he has in the early stages of training camp.

Ham has taken notice with what Hood-Schifino has accomplished in the opening days of training camp, and found one specific area of improvement he’d like the 20-year-old guard to focus on the rest of the way.

“Just the stability at the position. I got on him a little bit yesterday. Jalen is really soft-spoken. I said ‘Kid, you’re going to be a 15-year point guard in this league with the skillset you have, the way you’re going to get better and how young you are … you got to start screaming. Just scream when you’re in the house by yourself. Just start yelling and screaming for no reason. Because you’re going to have to be the one who keeps your teammates organized and they’ve gotta always understand what we’re doing out there – whatever possession it is each, each and every possession.’

“And he just nodded his head and agreed. But he just goes out there and plays. He plays with a lot of moxie. Again, like I mentioned, he plays with stability. You can’t speed him up, you can’t slow him down, he’s strong … he’s a fierce competitor in a silent way. You’re not just gonna do whatever you want to do with him. He’s going to guard the hell out of the ball, guard off of the ball, try to rebound … he plays a powerful, powerful game at that position individually. So yeah, he was phenomenal yesterday. He was actually … I don’t think anyone would disagree if I called him the MVP of Day 1 in scrimmaging. He was very solid. We’re really, really excited about him.”

For a rookie who is sharing a training camp floor with players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and other long-time veterans, being told to be more vocal can surely be intimidating. But this vote of confidence from Ham could be everything he needs to blossom into a rotation player sooner rather than later.

Hood-Schifino gave his thoughts on Ham’s homework assignment and what it means to him as he prepares for the season.

“He was probably joking on that part, but really just talking, just talking, commanding more, obviously screaming out the plays,” Hood-Schifino said. “You’re a point guard, putting guys in the right spot. Everybody is different. You don’t got to be some rah-rah guy. You can pull guys aside, [and] do certain things. But just talking.”

“Playing with older guys, just trying to find that way. Off the court, I’m a natural quiet guy. But obviously, on the court you got to be vocal, especially being a point guard. So, definitely trying to find that and be more assertive. That comes with time. Obviously, I got to find my way and earn my way.”

It’s unclear what role Hood-Schifino will play when the season begins, but he’s turning heads early on and making his presence felt, even if he’s doing it quietly.

Russell, Reaves compliment Hood-Schifino

The two starting guards for the Lakers — Russell and Reaves — both made sure to single out Hood-Schifino when discussing players that stood out to them in the first days of training camp.

Not only is this a strong leadership move from both players, it also shows the type of impression that Hood-Schifino is making on a strong and deep roster.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!