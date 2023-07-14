Lakers News: Darvin Ham Says 10 Teams Who Failed To Hire Him ‘F—ed Up Royally’

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has had an unbelievable journey to make it to where he is at now. Ham went undrafted in 1996 but would still carve out an eight-year NBA career and win an NBA Championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Ham would then transition into coaching, serving as a Lakers assistant for three years before spending 10 years as an assistant under Mike Budenholzer both with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Throughout that time, Ham had many interviews for head coaching positions but was continually passed over until the Lakers hired him last year.

Ham is very much a positive person and many Lakers players praised him throughout the season for his positive attitude, but that doesn’t mean he forgets. Ham appeared on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast with Marc Stein and Chris Haynes and after correcting Stein on the number of interviews he had, had a message for those teams:

During our live episode of the #thisleague UNCUT podcast Tuesday with Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham at the iconic Caesars Palace, I listed the teams that, according to my unofficial count, had interviewed Ham without offering him their head coaching job. All nine of them. My list featured the Celtics, Hornets, Bulls, Pacers, Timberwolves, Magic, Kings, Wizards and Clippers. “And Hawks,” Ham interjected. Then he added in reference to all 10: “They f—– up royally.”

Everyone has an ego and is motivated by certain things. Ham undoubtedly has long felt like he was deserving of a head coaching job and when so many teams pass you over, those things stick with you. But in his first season with the Lakers, he proved that he has what it takes to lead a team.

There is already enough pressure that comes with coaching the Lakers and LeBron James. Add in the Russell Westbrook situation and rough start to the season, followed by a complete makeover at the trade deadline, and Ham leading this team to the Western Conference Finals is truly an outstanding accomplishment.

But it’s not about getting just any job, it’s about getting the right job and Darvin Ham taking over the Lakers was the right job.

Darvin Ham focused on bringing in Lakers’ 18th NBA Championship

The Lakers’ ultimate goal, as always, is to win a championship and the entire franchise from the top down is focused on attaining that.

Ham noted that there is nothing more he wants than to bring the Lakers that 18th NBA Championship banner, adding that he is working hard to make that happen while also praising Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss for the support they have given him.

