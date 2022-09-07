Lakers News: Darvin Ham Says Kendrick Nunn Has ‘Looked Great’ In Individual Workouts

One of the more underrated storylines of this summer for the Los Angeles Lakers has been the return of point guard Kendrick Nunn.

Nunn was expected to play a big role for the Lakers last year but never suited up in the regular season due to a bone bruise in his knee.

No one quite knows what to expect from Nunn, but he was a very promising and productive player for the Miami Heat so his addition could bring a lot to the Lakers.

Concerns rose again when it was reported that his ramp-up process has been coming along slower than anticipated, but Nunn would later refute those rumors.

Now head coach Darvin Ham has brought forth some positive reviews on how Nunn has been this summer, telling Spectrum SportsNet that he has looked great so far and reiterating his belief in the Lakers having a good team this year:

“He’s looked great. He’s out there just doing individual workouts and he’s going crazy in the weight room. We’ve had some individual and combo workouts, but he looks great. He’s looked great and it’s like, man, a breath of fresh air from him as well so we gone have a good damn team.”

In two seasons with Miami, Nunn averaged 15 points and 3 assists while knocking down 36.4% from 3-point range on nearly six attempts per game. He was also known for being an extremely stout perimeter defender who gives maximum effort and disruption on that end of the floor.

The main concerns for the Lakers are 3-point shooting and perimeter defense and Nunn is a player who is a positive in both of those areas. Adding him to this team is a major plus and could wind up being the biggest free agent addition even though technically he signed last summer.

This is why it was so concerning to hear that he was possibly still having issues and the fact that he refuted them and seems to be fine was a huge relief. Ham has some weapons at his disposal and Nunn could be a real difference-maker for the Lakers this season.

Nunn says Lakers can expect consistency from him in 2022-23 season

Nunn undoubtedly has the tools to help the Lakers make a jump up this season and he is excited to show the fans what they missed out on last season. Something else he plans to bring to the team is consistency.

Nunn spoke recently about what the team and fans can expect from him and consistency was his answer, adding that he plans to bring it every night on both ends of the court.

