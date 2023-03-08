Lakers News: Darvin Ham Tells Favorite Memories Of Pau Gasol’s Career

Pau Gasol is one of the most beloved players to have ever suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers, so it was a no-brainer that the franchise would choose to retire his jersey on Tuesday night.

Gasol was instrumental in restoring the Lakers as the best team in the NBA, helping lead them to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and back-to-back championships. He more than deserved to see his jersey hung in the rafters, though even he had a hard time processing the gesture.

Darvin Ham spoke before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies about Gasol’s career and the amazing person that he is.

“What he’s been able to do throughout his career, it’s remarkable. Nothing short of remarkable,” Ham said. “He’s phenomenal… You couldn’t ask for a better human being along with how talented he was as a player. I’m thankful I got to play against him, I got to coach him for a couple of years. He and I remain in touch and it’s great. We had Bron’s night when he passed Kareem, and to be a part of this, to be able to witness this as a Laker, it’s humbling.”

Ham was an assistant during the latter years of the Spaniard’s time with the Lakers and recalled his favorite memories of him.

“I have a favorite Pau game, my first year here in 2012. Metta had been suspended to finish the season and we played a really young, hungry Denver Nuggets team coached by George Karl and they took us to seven games in the 2012 playoffs and there was a game he had, along with Andrew Bynum, another guy I worked with, where Pau just dominated that game with points, rebounds, assists, blocks. You can go back and look at the numbers, but he was nothing short of amazing… Pau capped off that series with a huge, huge performance.

“And just the human being he is. Easy to talk to, always visits at practice and talked to the team one time before practice. Just his spirit and the way he cares. His humanitarian work both domestically and internationally in the field of health and wellness, his work with the St. Jude hospital. He’s an angel, he’s a walking angel here on Earth and again, I’m proud to be able to know him.”

There aren’t enough good things to say about Gasol and the purple and gold are so fortunate to still have him around the organization.

Jeanie Buss reflects on Pau Gasol’s impact on Lakers

Gasol fit in seamlessly as soon as he was traded to L.A. and that was evident in the immediate success they had as a team. Jeanie Buss discussed Gasol’s impact on the Lakers, highlighting the two championships as well as his international experience.

