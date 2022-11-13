Lakers News: Darvin Ham Thankful For Support From Jeanie Buss & Rob Pelinka

Despite a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham isn’t panicking.

When looking at their schedule to start the year coupled with some of the injuries they’ve already endured, the Lakers’ current record isn’t hard to swallow though it’s surely not where Ham wants to be. While Ham is confident that the Lakers will eventually turn things around, it feels more and more that a move needs to be made in order for that to happen.

Fans have begun to turn their ire toward the front office and ownership, yet Ham has maintained his gratitude toward Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka for the opportunity. Recently, Ham expressed how thankful he is to be able to work so closely with both key figures, via Mark Medina of NBA.com:

“I can’t thank those guys enough, man, in particular Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka, for just being an open book for me and having my back and making sure I have everything I need. This is year 1 of the so-called Darvin Ham era. That’s great to have that reassurance from the boss lady and from Rob. Our partnership and trying to figure this thing out, really, we’re going through the excavation process of laying the foundation to get us back to being at the top of the food chain and reestablishing ourselves as a formidable team. So, it’s been great. I have no complaints, whatsoever.”

Ham has been highly effusive of the front office and ownership since coming back to Los Angeles, and it seems like he has their full support despite the team’s struggles on the floor. The Lakers committed to Ham on a four-year deal, meaning that he should feel secure in his role for the foreseeable future.

While it’s good to know that the organization is confident in its head coach, they need to do a better job of supplying him with the requisite talent to feasibly compete at the highest levels. So far, Ham has done a good job of maximizing the current players on the roster but it’s clear they’re in need of help.

Lakers organization split on potential Buddy Hield and Myles Turner deal

The most popular trade amongst Lakers fans involves acquiring Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. Both players are off to strong starts and would help L.A. immediately, but reportedly some within the organization do not feel they make the team title contenders so they are hesitant to make the deal.

