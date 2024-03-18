Lakers News: Darvin Ham Wants Spencer Dinwiddie To Feel ‘Comfortable’ Offensively

Spencer Dinwiddie was a welcomed add for the Los Angeles Lakers because players his caliber don’t normally hit the buyout market.

The Toronto Raptors agreed to buy him out after trading for him, clearing the way to sign with any team. Dinwiddie opted to choose his hometown Lakers over teams like the Dallas Mavericks and he’s quickly earned the trust of head coach Darvin Ham.

Ham has given Dinwiddie a consistent role off the bench because of how steady he’s been, though his offense comes and goes. Dinwiddie hasn’t shot the ball well during the 2023-24 season and his outside woes have followed him to Los Angeles.

Dinwiddie is averaging just 4.7 points with the Lakers on 4.4 shot attempts per game, by far the lowest marks of his career since he became a regular player.

With that usage rate dropping as far as it has, Ham discussed ways Dinwiddie can get going offensively for the Lakers.

“I just need him to feel comfortable as we all are cheering him on to do that, be assertive and aggressive,” Ham said. “It’s as simple as that. It’s just a matter of him going out and doing it. All our guys, we’ve embraced him totally, respect what he’s done in the league and still can do at a high level.

“He’s doing it on the defensive side of things, now just when he has opportunities early in transition and in the pick-and-roll, be forceful with his decision-making. Whether it’s going downhill and getting to the rim for himself or drawing the defense and making a right play to his teammates. But everybody is encouraging him… I know how it is being a new player on a new team, I wasn’t a scorer by any means, but just getting a feel for everyone and trying to figure things out with the lineups that you’re a part of.”

Dinwiddie has been solid as a playmaker as he’s got a natural feel in the pick-and-roll and knows where his teammates are on the floor. However, his perimeter shooting has been hit or miss since his arrival and that’s limited some of his offensive production.

Granted, the veteran guard hasn’t been with the team for very long and is still adjusting to his new teammates. Dinwiddie’s managed to contribute on both ends, but if his shooting comes around then he could be valuable swing piece during the playoffs.

Spencer Dinwiddie adapting to defense-first role with Lakers

Dinwiddie is used to having the basketball in his hands, but with the Lakers he isn’t being asked to create as much offense. Instead, he’s been adapting to his new defense-first role and doing an excellent job so far.

