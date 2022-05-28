Lakers Rumors: Darvin Ham Will Be Given ‘Large Amount Of Autonomy’ To Pick Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a new head coach has come to an end as it was reported on Friday that they are hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham.

The choice doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering Ham has been the favorite all along even though he doesn’t have past head coaching experience.

It appears the Lakers learned from the mistakes of their last coaching search as they were reportedly willing to give Ham a four-year contract.

Additionally, according to Dan Woike of Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, Ham will have the ability to select his own coaching staff, which is another change from their last coaching search:

According to sources with knowledge of the process, Ham will be given a large amount of autonomy, including the ability to choose his own coaching staff. He’s expected to meet with current Lakers staff members next week.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ham’s staff is expected to include past head coaching experience:

Ham made a strong impression on Lakers in several areas, including his championship pedigree, his commanding presence, history of coaching stars and toughness. Ham will start assembling a staff expected to include head coaching experience. https://t.co/8hCVatbraw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

With Ham expected to meet with the Lakers’ current staff members, it’s possible that they keep some coaches from last year’s staff like David Fizdale, Phil Handy and Mike Penberthy. Fizdale is the only one of that bunch with past head coaching experience.

The Lakers have had interest in someone else with head coaching experience, Terry Stotts, as an assistant as well. Stotts interviewed with the organization for the head coaching gig but reports have indicated that he is not interested in a lead assistant job so L.A. may have to look elsewhere unless he has a change of heart.

With Ham being able to pick his own staff though, it’s likely he will bring in people he has coached with before so it will be interesting to see who the organization ultimately adds.

James give stamp of approval on Ham hiring

Whoever the Lakers hired to be their next head coach, it was important to get the approval of the team’s star player in LeBron James. He appeared to give that by putting out a Tweet on Friday night welcoming Ham to the Lakers and expressing excitement to work with him.

