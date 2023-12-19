Lakers News: Darvin Ham Won’t Use In-Season Tournament As Excuse For Recent Struggles

The Los Angeles Lakers looked like championship contenders on their way to winning the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament. But things have taken a turn for Darvin Ham’s team since then as the Lakers have gone just 1-3 after leaving Las Vegas following a 114-109 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Some have wondered whether there has been a hangover for the Lakers since the tournament with LeBron James also pointing to the team’s road-heavy schedule over the past month. And while Ham acknowledges the difficulties of the travel schedule, he won’t use that as an excuse.

“I’m not one to use excuses. I thought the way we played during that time was great,” the Lakers coach said. “Obviously, we were whole. We have some unfortunate tweaks here and there with guys being out with unfortunate sickness or whatever. But we knew the games were interwoven. Las Vegas wasn’t a long flight for us, but it’s just obviously being within your normal schedule, it’s going to have an effect, be it positive or negative.

“I thought it was more positive than negative for sure. But that said, there’s a travel schedule. Leaving Vegas Sunday, coming back to L.A. getting ready for another long trip, taking back off Monday, getting back here. … The fatigue that’s already setting in at this part of the season, throw in the travel and the change of the time zones with that. All of that. It just means one thing, nobody’s going to feel sorry for you.”

As Ham said, this is all part of what comes with the league, but he feels the Lakers can’t focus on those things and must simply do everything they can to make sure they are at their best.

“It’s a marathon of a league,” Ham added. “And as I said before the game, we just got to take each day and try to be the best version of ourselves. That’s getting well, making sure our nutrition is on point, making sure our sleeping habits are on point.

“All of that, as well as the basketball stuff, but making sure our bodies are in the position for us to do what we need to do on the court. Not thinking about the tournament that we just won or the four out of five nights that we got to do in two weeks. Just focus on today, whatever is immediately in front of us.”

Now, the Lakers are set to hit the road again for another three-game road trip that starts Wednesday in Chicago. Ham has a simple message for what the Lakers need to do to have a successful trip and turn things around.

“Fill our cups back up, man. Everybody gets rest. Try to take care of your bodies. It’s a little bit of a flu season right now, which is to be expected with winter setting in and try to take care of what you can take care of and control what you can control.

“It’s not rocket science, it’s just, you have to push through. And knowing that it’s a process, it’s a long-term process. You have to do everything in your power in the short term to give yourself the best chance. But it’s still a long-term process and a lot of games left to be played.”

There is plenty of time for the Lakers to turn things around and get momentum back on their side and perhaps this road trip can begin that process.

Darvin Ham proud of Lakers winning first NBA In-Season Tournament

While the Lakers have struggled since, the team still can hold its head high as the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament champions and Ham takes pride in that accomplishment.

The Lakers coach noted that there can only be one first and the Lakers are that. This In-Season Tournament is here to stay so being able to stake that claim as the inaugural champs means a lot in Ham’s eyes.

