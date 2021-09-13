Lakers News: DeAndre Jordan Looking Forward To Process Of Trying To Win First Championship

After weeks of speculation, the news was finally made official when the Los Angeles Lakers announced they signed veteran center DeAndre Jordan.

Jordan was traded by the Brooklyn Nets and eventually waived by the Detroit Pistons, clearing the way for him to come back to Los Angeles. Rim protection and shot-blocking were needs on the roster even after the Lakers brought back Dwight Howard. so Jordan figures to come in and fill the same role.

The veteran big man was a part of a Brooklyn squad that looked like a favorite to win it all last season before injuries derailed their postseason. However, Jordan believes his opportunity to win his first ring as well as his approach to the game remains the same.

“I think the opportunity is the same,” Jordan said. “But I do think, and the way that I approach the game is the same, obviously, you know, as you get older and you start to see different things and, obviously with the Clippers teams, we had some bad luck on the team that was our last year. We had a little bad luck with injuries and some small things like that.

“But you never want to take it for granted, you want to come in and do everything you can to try to stay as healthy as you possibly can and learn from, you know, the game before, but not harp on it as much, move on to the next thing because it is a long season. You’ve kind of got to have a quick memory, but be able to adjust as much as possible. And I’m excited to be able to be here and gel with these guys and build chemistry. It’s going to be a process but I think we’re all ready and excited for it.”

The Lakers represent perhaps the best opportunity for Jordan to become an NBA Champion because of the collective mindset and mentality that the roster has been talking about all offseason.

Entering Year 13, Jordan’s at a point in his career where he understands what it takes to win at high levels and it sounds like he is already embracing the work that needs to be done to help L.A. raise banner No. 18.

Dwight Howard welcomes DeAndre Jordan back home to L.A.

Howard is going to rejuvenate the Lakers bench and locker room with his positive attitude and energy and in the process build up the team chemistry. In that vein, Howard made Jordan feel welcomed by posting a photo of the two on his Instagram account.

