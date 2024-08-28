Lakers News: Deion Sanders Credits LeBron James As Good Father

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was the subject of a lot of criticism when he pushed to play with his son Bronny in the NBA.

After dealing with a heart issue and not playing much in his lone season at USC, many felt that Bronny could have benefitted from another year in college to develop his game. He chose to stay in the NBA Draft though and the Lakers selected him with the 55th overall pick in the second round.

When LeBron and Bronny take the court together they will be the first father-son duo in NBA history, which will be a cool feat no matter how you feel about the James family.

One person who doesn’t have an issue with the way LeBron has handled everything is NFL legend and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. In a recent appearance on the Outta Pocket podcast with Robert Griffin III, Sanders showed love to both LeBron and LaVar Ball for the way they raised their kids:

“All the African American fathers that we grew up with, I used to watch them and see that connectivity that they had with their sons, and it was just so damn phenomenal man. I would mimic that… You know why everyone jumped on LaVar Ball? Because he was present and no one was speaking out for his babies. He was like, ‘My son’s going to be this, my son’s going to be that.’ Two first rounds later, three playing pro sports, the other one’s overseas. You gotta give him love… You got to give Bron love. You can say what you want, he’s been there. He’s supposed to pave the road, he’s supposed to pave the way for his baby. Last time I checked, everybody doing it. Ain’t no fun if the homie can’t have none.”

Sanders has received similar criticism as James as he has two of his sons playing on his Colorado team and has largely controlled their future.

People can complain about nepotism all they want, but at the end of the day, Sanders, James and Ball all did what they felt was best for their kids and should be applauded for supporting them through their respective journeys.

LeBron James doesn’t want Bronny calling him “Dad” with Lakers

While LeBron James has supported Bronny through his journey, one thing he will not support is his son calling him “Dad” while they’re on the court together.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!