Lakers News: Dejounte Murray Thanks LeBron James For Playing & Working Out In Seattle

It had been a long time since basketball fans had all their attention set on the city of Seattle, but that changed when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James graced Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am The CrawsOver.

Fans lined up a day in advance to watch King James in person, and while they were ultimately let down after the game was shut down early due to hazardous floor conditions, they still got to see him dazzle. James was able to get loose for a couple of dunks, including a lob from Jayson Tatum that got the gym buzzing.

Several other NBA stars like Dejounte Murray also played in the game, and the new Atlanta Hawks guard showed love to James for coming out via his Twitter account:

Game Got Canceled And We Went To The Grind And You Showed Me Why You Are Where You Are At @KingJames I Appreciate You Big Bro But More So My City Appreciate You Coming To Touch A Bunch Of People From Kids To Adults!The City Of Seattle Will Forever Have Love And Respect For You!💯 pic.twitter.com/MkKa7YC5zu — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) August 22, 2022

Murray was born and raised in Seattle, attending Rainier Beach for high school before eventually attending Washington for two seasons. Murray had made previous appearances at The CrawsOver, but it clearly meant something to him to see James –whom he shares an agent with– supporting the pro-am and giving fans an exciting time.

With the Lakers missing the postseason this past year, James seems to be using the pro-am circuit to get ready for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. All offseason, James has appeared locked in on his training and if the front office is able to improve the roster between now and the start of the season the Lakers will be in good shape to get back to the playoffs.

Tari Eason enjoyed meeting LeBron James at The CrawsOver

Aside from stars like Murray, several rookies like Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Tari Eason also played with James. Eason in particular seemed the most excited about sharing the floor with James, later saying he enjoyed meeting his basketball idol growing up.

