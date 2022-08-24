Lakers News: Dejounte Murray Thanks LeBron James For Playing & Working Out In Seattle
(Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Up next

Author

It had been a long time since basketball fans had all their attention set on the city of Seattle, but that changed when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James graced Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am The CrawsOver.

Fans lined up a day in advance to watch King James in person, and while they were ultimately let down after the game was shut down early due to hazardous floor conditions, they still got to see him dazzle. James was able to get loose for a couple of dunks, including a lob from Jayson Tatum that got the gym buzzing.

Several other NBA stars like Dejounte Murray also played in the game, and the new Atlanta Hawks guard showed love to James for coming out via his Twitter account:

Murray was born and raised in Seattle, attending Rainier Beach for high school before eventually attending Washington for two seasons. Murray had made previous appearances at The CrawsOver, but it clearly meant something to him to see James –whom he shares an agent with– supporting the pro-am and giving fans an exciting time.

With the Lakers missing the postseason this past year, James seems to be using the pro-am circuit to get ready for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. All offseason, James has appeared locked in on his training and if the front office is able to improve the roster between now and the start of the season the Lakers will be in good shape to get back to the playoffs.

Tari Eason enjoyed meeting LeBron James at The CrawsOver

Aside from stars like Murray, several rookies like Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Tari Eason also played with James. Eason in particular seemed the most excited about sharing the floor with James, later saying he enjoyed meeting his basketball idol growing up.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Believes Taking Charges is an Injury Risk

One of the biggest problems for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the…

Andrew Bynum Believes Kobe Bryant Hindered His Growth

Andrew Bynum is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and his…

Patrick Beverley Says He Would Want To Play For Lakers If He Wasn’t With Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers have quite a few things to figure out as they head into another offseason full of pivotal decisions…

Lakers vs. Thunder Pre Game Report: Lakers Face Elimination

There’s nothing really left to say but win or go home. After…