Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Says LeBron James Playing In Drew League Was ‘Special’

After another injury-plagued season that tanked the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances of being a contender, LeBron James is looking to show that he is completely healthy and ready to go next season. LeBron did just that in making a surprise appearance at the famed Drew League in Compton a couple of weekends ago.

When word got out that James would be teaming with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, fans began lining up the next morning in hopes of getting the opportunity to see one of the greatest basketball players of all time in person.

In a recent appearance on the Draymond Green Podcast, DeRozan described how the LeBron appearance came about and just how special it was at The Drew, especially for the kids in attendance, via The Volume Sports:

“The previous weekend Bron had hit me after I played in it and was like ‘Yo I’m tryna come down there and play with you.’ So in the moment, I’m like hell yeah that’s dope, you know not just for me, just for the community and he was with it and I told him come on let’s do it. He hit me the night before, I put out a little tweet you know, and woke up the next day, and it was one of those moments that you can’t duplicate. Like I remember when Kobe came and played in The Drew that was kind of one of the most epic moments of how he did that, but it wasn’t even supposed to be a game played that day. So this time around with Bron coming, it was a game supposed to be played. I been playing in it, and to wake up and see that line around the Drew League, stretched around the corner, it just took it back to that old school, early-2000s feel, like you said, being in the high school gym. And just to see the kids out there being able to see LeBron James come play in Compton, you can not beat that. And the atmosphere was one of a kind, it was special. A couple moments where I just looked around you see kids, just the smile and excitement on their face. That’s something that they gonna remember forever and that’s what it’s all about.”

There are so many basketball fans, especially young ones who have never and possibly will never be able to get the chance to see James play in person on an NBA court. This appearance at the Drew League gave so many that opportunity and as DeRozan said, that is something those kids will remember forever.

The Drew League is a one-of-a-kind experience so for LeBron’s appearance to stand out so much just shows the impact he has. James dropping 42 points in his appearance was an added bonus and shows that he seems to be on the right track to continuing his dominant ways once the NBA season begins.

James files trademark for ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

As always, James is focused on more things than basketball as his off-court business continues to thrive. Many will remember the ‘shut up and dribble’ controversy surrounding LeBron back in 2018 and he would then turn that into a documentary series.

Now, UNINTERRUPTED, an entity of the LeBron-owned SpringHill Company has filed for a new trademark for ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ and will offer branded clothing, virtual good, movies and podcasts.

