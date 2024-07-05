Lakers News: DeMarre Carroll Joining Cavaliers Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers are working to assemble their coaching staff around first-time head coach JJ Redick. And unlike past seasons where some assistant coaches have remained from the previous regime, L.A. appears to be starting from scratch. One coach they let go after firing Darvin Ham was DeMarre Carroll.

Carroll played in the NBA for 11 seasons as a journeyman. He played for eight different teams, but most notably for the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets. He was a traditional defensive-minded wing that had a high basketball IQ and could hit the three at a solid clip, and it wasn’t long after retiring from playing that he started making a name as a coach.

He spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers, and has now found a third home by reportedly joining the staff of Cleveland Cavaliers new head coach Kenny Atkinson, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

DeMarre Carroll is joining Kenny Atkinson’s coaching staff with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Carroll — who played 11 NBA seasons — spent the past two years as a coach with the Lakers and Bucks. pic.twitter.com/czHeMKDYVf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2024

Carroll would then take to Instagram to confirm that he is headed to Cleveland:

Carroll, 37, will now enter his third season of coaching with a third team and can hopefully find a more permanent landing spot. His previous two head coaches have gotten let go after one season with the team. But with the Cavaliers, he has a chance to coach one of the better rosters in the Eastern Conference.

Carroll never played for the Cavaliers but now gets to help the development of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley while refining the game of star Donovan Mitchell, who recently agreed to a massive three-year contract extension.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are looking elsewhere for a coach that may fit a role similar to Carroll’s. Although with their head coach being a recent former player himself, they may not need that skillset.

Jaxson Hayes excited to work with Lakers coach JJ Redick

Even though Lakers coach JJ Redick has no previous experience, he made plenty of connections over the course of his 15-year playing career.

One of those connections was Jaxson Hayes, who played with Redick during his stint with the New Orleans Pelicans. As he neared the end of his career, Redick took pride in helping younger players and particularly helped Hayes with his transition into the NBA.

This summer, Hayes had a player option for the 2024-25 season and ultimately decided to pick it up to return to the Lakers. Hayes stated that he is excited to play for Redick.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!