Lakers News: Dennis Rodman Says Phil Jackson Called Him Best Player He’s Coached

There is no coach in the history of the NBA with more success than Phil Jackson. The former head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls won 11 NBA Championships, leading teams featuring Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

While all five of those players were excellent at what they did, hence why are enshrined in the Hall of Fame today, the conversation of who is the best player tends to fall between Jordan, Bryant and perhaps O’Neal in terms of pure dominance. But if Rodman is to be believed, Jackson puts none of them at the top of his list.

Appearing on the Full Send Podcast, Rodman says that Jackson called him the best player he has ever coached, via NBA Central Twitter:

“Phil called me the best player he has ever coached.” – Dennis Rodman on Phil Jackson

(Via Full Send Podcast ) pic.twitter.com/jQKj2Rb7fH — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 2, 2021

There is no doubt that Rodman was a talent unlike any other. As a defensive player, he is arguably the best the NBA has ever seen with his ability to guard basically any position on the floor and give as many issues to perimeter players as he does to true post players and his rebounding numbers speak for themselves.

It is very possible that Jackson did tell Rodman this and furthermore if that is what the head coach believes then he is absolutely entitled to that opinion. That being said, it will be extremely difficult to get others to agree with that sentiment, especially considering the other talents Jackson has coached.

Jordan and Kobe are believed by many to be the greatest players of all time while few would argue that Shaq at his absolute peak wasn’t the most dominant player to ever grace an NBA floor. What it really goes to show is that Jackson truly had the most elite talent at his disposal throughout his career with the Lakers and Bulls. Whether or not Rodman is at the top of that list is up to debate.

Rajon Rondo motivated by being on championship-caliber Lakers

The biggest thing for Jackson and everyone he coached was championship success which is what the Lakers are all about. Now back in the Purple and Gold, Rajon Rondo is motivated by the chance to win another ring.

“Absolutely. I think I’m one of the most competitive guys in the league and I love to win. Being put in a situation now where we have an opportunity to win a championship and there’s only a handful of teams that can say it at the beginning of training camp and we’re one of them this year.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!