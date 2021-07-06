Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Changes Tune On Playing For Germany In Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder has an extremely important offseason ahead of him that will shape his NBA future. For the first time in his career, Schroder will enter the open market and look to secure a huge contract. As such, it didn’t come as much of a surprise that the point guard chose not to participate in his native Germany’s quest to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The potential of injury was a major factor in that decision, as Schroder could lose out on a ton of money should anything serious occur. But now that Germany has officially qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Schroder seems to have changed his mind.

In an interview with German media outlet Zeit Online via Talkbasket.net, Schroder revealed that he hopes something can be sorted out that will allow him to suit up in Tokyo (translated via Google Translate):

“If there is a possibility, then that would of course be great. I’m always available, but my situation is not that easy. But I hope we can sort that out by then. My agent has to do his job now. The German national team has done its job, let’s see.”

In fairness to Schroder, this isn’t a case of him suddenly trying to jump on the bandwagon now that Germany is in the Olympics, as he has been in the building supporting his home country during all of their qualifying games. The final victory, a 75-64 win over Brazil, was clinched thanks to a 28-point performance from former Laker Moe Wagner.

Schroder’s original decision was completely understandable as the risk of injury is a legitimate concern this summer. The need to focus on his free agency and make sure he makes the right decision for his NBA career going forward is critical, and that is his primary focus.

But perhaps the emotions of being in the building and watching his fellow countrymates succeed has made him rethink that stance, and if so, Germany could be making a major addition.

Dennis Schroder seeking $100-120 million contract in free agency

The reason this decision is such a big one for Schroder is that he is seeking a huge contract in his first foray into the open market. It was revealed that the point guard is looking for a contract worth at least $100 million this offseason.

The Lakers offered Schroder an extension worth $84 million during the season, but he was intent on testing the open market and is expected to have some serious suitors. Without a doubt, he will be the most-watched of all the Lakers’ pending free agents this summer.