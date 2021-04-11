Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Doesn’t Know Reason For Ejection After Exchanging Words With Nets’ Kyrie Irving

Dennis Schroder was in the midst of a major bounce-back game against the Brooklyn Nets as the point guard was the catalyst in the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers’ halftime lea. But both he and Nets starting point guard Kyrie Irving were ejected early in the third quarter of the contest, marking an early end to his night.

Thankfully for the Lakers, the rest of the team stepped up in Schroder’s absence as they cruised to a 126-101 road win over the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Following the contest Schroder spoke on the ejection, saying that he wasn’t clear what he did to be tossed out of the game.

“We’re competing out there, just trying to get the W,” Schroder said. “I think it was unnecessary, just unfortunate that I left my team out there by themselves. I don’t even know what I did, but I got kicked out and I apologized for that to my teammates.”

Perhaps if Schroder realized he had already received a technical foul he would have contained himself once Irving was ejected. Refs explained after the game that they had warned both players to move on after the double technicals. Irving continued to talk trash to Schroder, which led to his ejection. Once that happened, Schroder waved at Irving in a ‘taunting manner’ which led to his second technical foul and the ejection.

“I didn’t know at first that we got double technicals when he came up to me, that’s the first thing. But after that, I kept asking him what he is talking about and he kept talking, kept talking and then he got kicked out after the second technical and I said “bye,” I don’t even know if I waved at him, I probably did, and then he said you’re gone too because you waved at him and I didn’t even know I got that first technical with him when he came up to me. But it happened, I can’t take it back so just try to move forward now.”

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis still out, the offensive burden on Dennis Schroder increases exponentially. But with the team also down Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, and Wesley Matthews, the Lakers were even more reliant on Schroder to be the leader of the team, especially on offense.

For the Lakers, they were fortunate to have others to step up in Schroder’s absence, particularly Talen Horton-Tucker. The second-year guard finished with a career-high 11 assists to go along with 14 points to help the Lakers to victory.

Down both of their superstars, the Lakers are reliant on everyone to step up and keep the team afloat. Schroder is arguably the biggest piece of that puzzle so him playing at a high level is paramount to their success. The team was able to thrive on this night, but they will undoubtedly need Schroder to play at a high level moving forward even when they are back at full strength.

Schroder not concerned with tailbone injury

Before Schroder was ejected from the game, there was another scary moment in the second quarter that had many wondering if he would be able to continue. The point guard took a charge from Nets big man Blake Griffin and hit the floor hard on his back and tailbone.

He remained down on the floor holding his lower back, but stayed in the game and isn’t concerned moving forward.

“It’s feeling alright, I’ll be OK.”

