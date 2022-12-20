Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Focused On Being Aggressive In 30-Point Performance Against Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers were soundly beaten by the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. With the team not having Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook or Austin Reaves, it was always going to be an uphill battle to get their offense going, but one player who did was point guard Dennis Schroder.

Schroder finished with a season-high 30 points, to go along with four rebounds and four assists, though it didn’t matter in the end as the Lakers lost by 26 points in Phoenix. Even still, it was good to see Schroder have some success and look like a player who could really be a contributor for this Lakers team.

But Schroder couldn’t care less about the performance as it came in a loss. Speaking after the game Schroder said it wasn’t enough while adding where his focus lies, especially when the team is without its stars, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Tonight wasn’t enough, we lost so that don’t matter really. Now, just being aggressive, try to create for my teammates, set the tone on the defensive end and try to get some wins.”

When asked whether this type of performance can continue when the Lakers get some of their regulars back, Schroder simply re-iterated that he is focused on being aggressive and ultimately getting some wins:

“Like I said I’m gonna be aggressive. I’ve been in this league for 10 years, it’s the same thing. Just try to get some Ws, try to create for my teammates, set the tone on the defensive end and that’s it pretty much.”

Schroder’s play has steadily improved since returning from injury and being inserted into the starting lineup. His speed is a great tool and when he is aggressive in attacking the basket, he can cause a lot of problems for the defense as he is capable of creating for himself and his teammates.

Regardless of who is on the court, Schroder maintaining that mindset will be crucial to both his individual success and, most importantly, the team getting some wins.

Dennis Schroder reveals LeBron James wants to play until he’s 45

Something that will help the Lakers get some wins is LeBron James being back on the court. LeBron was excited about the Lakers bringing back Schroder to the franchise and the two have a very good relationship both on and off the court.

The biggest question surrounding James, of course, is how much longer he plans on playing in the NBA and Schroder actually revealed that it may be quite a while. Schroder says that when he asked LeBron this question, the Lakers star responded that he wanted to play five to seven more years, which would take him to the age of 45.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!