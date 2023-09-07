Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Looking Forward To Rematch With Austin Reaves In FIBA World Cup Semifinals

The FIBA World Cup has been a fun and exhilarating experience for Team USA and all the young players involved, trying to figure out how to play together on the fly. It is not an easy task due to a majority of these players being the No. 1 option on their respective teams in the NBA.

However, Team USA has been able to be successful and remain in the fight for the Gold Medal. They have impressively only suffered one loss through 10 games of exhibition and group play. That one loss was to a hot shooting game for Lithuania, 110-104.

Thankfully, the loss did not eliminate Team USA from the World Cup and they were able to advance to the quarterfinals against Italy. In a game where Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton were on fire, Team USA cruised to a blowout victory and advanced to the semifinals.

Next up for USA is a rematch with Germany, who they defeated in the USA Basketball Showcase, 99-91. The matchup featured a friendly rivalry between Reaves and former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder. Now the two matchup again with a chance to advance to the Gold Medal game and Schroder is ready for it, via Nicole Ganglani:

“That’s my guy man. I aint got nothing but love for him. He’s my guy. Last year was special, what we accomplished as teammates and yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

In what was a roller-coaster of a season for Lakers fans and players, it was one to remember with being the 13th seed for a majority of the season to making it to the Western Conference Finals. Schroder and Reaves were both key during the final stretch of the regular season, making the push for the Play-In Tournament and in the postseason.

Despite all the fond memories those two shared this past season, Germany will be looking for their revenge against the USA to eliminate them from the World Cup. It will be another test for this young USA team, but they seem ready for the test.

Team USA and Germany are set to square off on Friday, Sep. 8 at 5:40 a.m. PT in what will be an early start to the morning for those watching in L.A.

