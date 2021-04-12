Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Praises Ben McLemore, Alfonzo McKinnie & Talen Horton-Tucker For Play Against Nets

Los Angeles Lakers fans have had the pleasure of getting to know Dennis Schroder on and off the court, and one thing that sticks out is his fiery nature when he takes the floor.

Despite being a smaller guard, Schroder does not back down from anyone and that often can lead to incidents. This was the exact case when the Lakers won against the Brooklyn Nets as Schroder and Kyire Irving were ejected after being assessed technical fouls in the third quarter.

Schroder looked like he was on his way to a big scoring night after dropping 19 points in the first half before having to leave. However, Los Angeles stepped up in his presence and ended up routing Brooklyn. After the game, the point guard had nothing but praise for his teammates.

“They were great,” Schroder said. “Second half, defensively got some stops, went out in transition and passed the ball quick for open threes. Ben McLemore, everybody stepped up, it was just big time.”

Although the ejection left everyone including Schroder confused, the Lakers did not seem fazed by the incident and continued to play team-first basketball. L.A. scrapped on both ends and was able to control the game the rest of the way.

Schroder later said he apologized to his team for getting ejected, so hopefully he is able to make it up to them when they play the New York Knicks.

Schroder highlights Ben McLemore, Alfonzo McKinnie, Talen Horton-Tucker

With Schroder unavailable, the rest of the Lakers guards stepped up. Ben McLemore, Alfonzo McKinnie and Talen Horton-Tucker all scored in double digits and Schroder made sure they got their due.

“McLemore, first off, you know that he’s shooting,” Schroder said. “I think that’s why we got him, hell of a player, he can do more than just shooting. But that was big-time from him.”

“McKinnie, we saw him in Sacramento earlier in the year, first time in Sacramento where he had a great game and helped us, we didn’t get the W but he played very well. Going to the offensive boards, giving us extra possessions, shooting threes. He’s working on his game, been patient, keep working on it and he’s gonna be great for us.”

“THT, another great W and great performance by him. We needed that from him tonight, scoring and facilitating for his teammates. Just all around, just great defensively, phenomenal, we were scrappy out there, and offensively, just playing with pace and sharing the ball.”

