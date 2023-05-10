Lakers News: Dennis Schroder ‘Super Proud’ Of Lonnie Walker IV For Game 4 Performance Against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten huge performances this postseason from the likes of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder at different points. On Monday night, Lonnie Walker IV became the latest Lakers role player to come up huge.

Walker scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter to help carry the Lakers to a 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their playoff series. Walker even being on the floor in the fourth quarter of a contest like this seemed unfathomable just a week ago, but he came through when Darvin Ham called his number.

The Lakers remained undefeated at home in the playoffs and while Schroder did praise the home crowd for the energy they gave the team, he didn’t go long without bringing up the star of the night in Walker.

“Crowd is everything. They’re carrying us through the game,” Schroder said after the Lakers’ three-point victory. “Gave us the energy in the fourth as well, to make that big run. And Lonnie Walker, staying ready. Didn’t play the second half of the season too much. Kept working. Every single time I came to practice I seen him work. And to come in a playoff game and bring that energy and scoring at the end, it’s just a true professional.”

Walker staying ready was the theme of the night as he had barely seen the floor in the postseason after being a big part of the Lakers’ rotation in the first half of the season. He continued working, however, and Schroder was extremely proud of it paying off.

“I’m a team player and I always love when people succeed,” Schroder added. “There was one game I think in Dallas, I had to get on him a little bit and I told him to just stay ready. And that’s the reason why I was super proud because of how he came out and helped us get the W is just big-time.”

There is no doubt how big Walker’s performance was as the Lakers now have a 3-1 lead over the defending champions. Walker was the catalyst late and Schroder feels he deserves all of the praise he is receiving.

“He deserved it. He gave us this win tonight, especially in the fourth closing it out,” Schroder noted. “I think the last 6-7 minutes in the fourth quarter, how we played together defensively, scrambled. They’re a great team over there, but we did a great job closing out.”

Closing out the Warriors will not be an easy feat and they will be desperate in Game 5 back at home. Walker will surely receive some more minutes and the Lakers will hope he can provide another strong performance to help the Lakers advance to the next round.

Lakers’ Lonnie Walker IV calls Game 4 performance “the greatest feeling”

Walker has spoken about how he has dreamt of these moments since he was a kid, being called on and coming through on the playoff stage. After that dream came true, Walker opened up about his feelings.

“The greatest feeling you could ever, ever imagine,” Walker said of his performance. “As a kid, this is something I’ve been dreaming of doing. Not just being a part of the playoffs, but impacting it, let alone winning in the playoffs. I’m truly proud of myself. It really shows my capabilities and just my mental fortitude.”

Walker never lost focus or his confidence when out of the rotation and that is why he was able to come through when it mattered most.

