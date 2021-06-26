Lakers News: Dennis Schroder To Sit Out Tokyo Olympics Due To Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have several important decisions to make on their impending free agents after an unsuccessful 2020-21 season. Perhaps the largest dilemma they are facing is what to do with Dennis Schroder, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Schroder had an up-and-down season with the Lakers that ended on a relatively sour note as he could not step up in the postseason.

His free agency will surely be one to monitor, but in the meantime, it looks like the guard will also be sitting out the Tokyo Olympics due to an issue with insurance, via Eurohoops:

“It’s to my regret that the team will have to do without me in Split and I can’t support them. I’m convince that the guys will still make the Olympics and I’m already looking forward to the EuroBasket 2022 in Germany,” Schroder said, per the Federation.

The insurance requirements referenced are connected to Schroder’s impending free agency and the fees are reportedly significantly higher due to coronavirus (COVID-19). It is a massive loss for the German team as Schroder is their best player and they will now have to make do with the rest of their roster.

While Germany will likely struggle without its point guard on the floor, there is likely some level of relief from the Lakers side as they look to negotiate a deal to re-sign Schroder. Despite his uneven play in big moments, Los Angeles is limited in their resources to replace him and it would be in their best interest to bring him back.

It is well-reported that Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension with the Lakers midseason, but the two sides could still come to an agreement this offseason.

Schroder is a polarizing player amongst Lakers fans and while he may have left a bad impression he is still a talented player who can produce when given the right role.

Several teams potentially eyeing Dennis Schroder in trades

Although he may have underperformed in the playoffs, teams with a hole at point guard could be looking to acquire Schroder via trade if they do not have cap room. Several teams like the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors are rumored to be interested in trading for Schroder if the Lakers do not bring him back.

