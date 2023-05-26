Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Will Play For Germany In FIBA World Cup This Summer

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder was one of the unsung heroes during this postseason run to the Western Conference Finals. Despite the purple and gold having a season that was the tale of two halves, Schroder remained consistent in his desire to make it right in his second go round with L.A.

In 66 games, the nine-year NBA veteran averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 41.5 percent shooting from the field and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line. Schroder was especially helpful after the All-Star break, filling the void of shot-creating and playmaking with LeBron James out with a foot injury.

With multiple games in the month of March scoring at least 20 points and assisting the Lakers to necessary victories to punch their ticket to the playoffs, Schroder played his part and more in a successful second-year tenure in L.A.

Now that the offseason has begun for the Lakers, Schroder was asked about what he will do from the beginning of his break from the NBA until it is time to come back. The 29-year-old guard stated that he will be going on vacation with his family before suiting it up once again for Germany in the FIBA World Cup.

“I am going to take off a week or two weeks now to spend time with family, because they have been sacrificing so much,” Schroder said. “Just them being there for me. My wife doing everything for me, so I can be at my highest level of playing. I did not see my kids too much, so I am going to take one or two weeks off to go on vacation with them. Then I will go back to Germany and see my family and friends there. A couple of weeks later the training camp starts for the World Cup. I want to play for sure. I cannot wait to write another historic summer. It would be crazy for me, Germany and the Federation itself. I am ready for it.”

Like all NBA players, they deserve time in the offseason to be normal human beings and recover from an 82-game regular-season and a grueling playoff tournament. Schroder now has the chance to do so, after a very demanding second-half of the 2022-23 season for the Lakers.

It is unclear what the future holds between Schroder and the Lakers, but if the deal is right, the Lakers faithful should embrace and welcome the 6-foot-3-inch guard back to a team that succeeded under his playmaking and scoring.

In the meantime though, his focus will shift to again representing his home country of Germany on the national stage.

Christie plans on playing in Summer League

Another offseason is on the here for the Lakers, and while it is a time to regroup and recover from a long postseason run, it is also a chance for the young guns on the roster to continue to develop.

Lakers guard Max Christie completed his rookie season averaging 3.1 points on a very impressive 41.9 percent shooting from 3-point range in limited minutes. Now with an opportunity to improve in the offseason, Christie stated in his exit interview that he plans on playing again for the Lakers in the NBA Summer League.

