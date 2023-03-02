Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Willing To Do ‘Everything For The Team’ After Playing Through Ankle Injury

In one of their most important games of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves without their three top scorers in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell. But Dennis Schroder would shake off a bad-looking ankle injury to lead the Lakers to a massive road win in over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Schroder turned his ankle in the first quarter but would return to score 22 of his team-high 26 points in the second half of the Lakers’ six-point road victory over the Thunder. The Lakers could ill afford to lose Schroder on this night, and he toughed it out when the team needed him most.

Schroder was interviewed after the game by Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, and he made it clear that he’s willing to do anything to help the Lakers achieve their playoff goal, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Everything for the team. We’re trying to get to the playoffs. AD was down tonight, LeBron is down and I just tried to help get a win for the team.”

It took a real team effort for the Lakers on this night as Schroder led six players scoring in double-figures. Troy Brown Jr. and Austin Reaves added 19 points apiece, Mo Bamba stepped up in a starting opportunity, and Rui Hachimura showed off his defensive ability with nine rebounds and three blocks.

This was proof of exactly what Schroder spoke on after the game, everybody contributing and being competitive regardless of who is on the court:

“Everybody chippin’ in. Everybody just being competitive, playing together no matter what staying together and we pulled out the win and that’s the most important.”

While Davis and Russell should both be back in the lineup soon, it is still unclear exactly when LeBron will return. As long as he remains out, the Lakers as a team will need to step up and keep pushing toward that playoff goal that is within reach.

There seems to be some optimism surrounding LeBron’s injury as recent reports suggest that it will not require surgery. He will need some time to rest and rehab before being able to return to the court, and just how much time he takes could be dependent on the Lakers’ ability to win without him.

As Schroder said, everything is about making the playoffs and it is believed that if the Lakers can keep winning, it would allow LeBron more time to rehab before returning. Should they struggle, however, and the playoffs become more doubtful, the Lakers superstar could push to return earlier perhaps a bit before he is ready.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!