Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal

The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.

Unlike recent years, the Lakers season opener this time will be away from Crypto.com Arena. Curry and company will also receive their new championship rings with L.A. in attendance, surely an uncomfortable moment for a team with high title aspirations last season.

Curry reached new heights after averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in last year’s NBA Finals. He claimed his first Finals MVP too, ticking off one of the few accomplishments remaining on his resume.

His performance sparked praise across the media, including from five-time Lakers champion Derek Fisher in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“Steph Curry has separated himself as one of the few guys in the history of our game, that when you look back, wherever he was or whenever he played, his teams were really successful,” Fisher said. “I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow.”

Fisher’s declaration comes at a time when Curry’s place among NBA greats is still being debated.

In June, Tracy McGrady said Curry isn’t in the same class as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson. His reasoning focused on Kevin Durant joining the Warriors and becoming the best player on the team. McGrady also pointed out flaws in Curry’s first three rings.

Fisher though clearly believes otherwise, putting Curry alongside Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan. Whether or not Curry deserves to be in the same category as those names is another discussion. But one cannot deny the impact he continues to have on winning.

Patrick Beverly hints at potential trade from Jazz to Lakers?

After multiple seasons with the Clippers, Patrick Beverly isn’t necessarily a favorite of Laker fans. His aggressive defense and equally aggressive trash-talking turned him into a hated opposing player.

But, recent rumors have implied Beverly may be part of a trade that would send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz. Beverly recently hinted at that potential deal with a tweet reacting to the Lakers playing the Clippers in their home opener.

