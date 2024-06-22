Lakers News: Derek Fisher Details His First Interaction With Jerry West

Since Jerry West’s passing, many of current and former Los Angeles Lakers players are speaking out sharing their thoughts and experiences with The Logo. West kicked started the Lakers franchise and played a big role in the franchise becoming what it is today.

Even after his playing days, West became an executive for L.A. and created some iconic teams by bringing in some championship-level players. Notably, he traded up to draft Kobe Bryant and was responsible for bringing in Shaquille O’Neal to accompany the young guard.

In that same offaseason, West also drafted point guard Derek Fisher, who as well would go on to play a key role in winning five championships during his time with the purple and gold. Fisher recently detailed his first interaction with West when he was drafted in 1996, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“The first time I met Jerry was more so over the phone. He was the first person I spoke to over the phone after the Lakers drafted me in 1996. He congratulated me and welcomed me to the Lakers. And I was beyond emotional, growing up as a Lakers fan as a kid and not fully understanding how he had orchestrated a lot of things from an executive perspective. But, how much respect I had for him and the organization and having to literally pinch myself while I was on the telephone with Jerry West. And I haven’t even met him personally and I was still overcome with the reality that I am now talking to Jerry West about joining the Los Angeles Lakers.”

It is no surprise that the Hall of Fame guard meant a lot to Fisher due to the prestige and accolades that he achieved during his time in L.A. Nonetheless, it was a great full-circle moment for Fisher as he would go on to prove that drafting him was the right move. Now having to reflect on their relationship, Fisher appreciated West’s honesty:

“I feel very fortunate that I did not have to have a lot of uncomfortable conversations with Jerry. He was as competitive and driven and fiery, but also very measured and intentional about the way he chose to do things. He spent more time, of course, talking to the guys that were most like him. Kobe, Shaq, other great players and we got the opportunity to spend time with him, training camps, lunch, dinner, in the hotel, just random moments and Jerry was always willing to share. Which, the ones that are arguably the greatest to ever do what they’ve ever done that’s what makes them special. They are willing to share and help others along the way. So, I know I wouldn’t be here, and my family’s life would not be what is has been without Jerry.”

While losing a person of the magnitude of West and dealing with that loss can be difficult, seeing Fisher point out some notable characteristics goes to show how one-of-a-kind the legend was during his time in L.A.

