Lakers News: Derek Fisher Named Head Coach At Crespi High School In Encino

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher becoming a head coach once his playing career was over always felt like a foregone conclusion. The guard won five championships with the purple and gold and was always viewed as an intelligent player and great leader during his time in the NBA.

Immediately after retiring, Fisher became the head coach of the New York Knicks, but struggled mightily in his first foray into coaching, being fired in the middle of his second year after compiling a 40-96 record. Fisher had a bit more success in his second stop, going 54-46 as head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and leading them to two playoff appearances, but was unable to capture a championship.

Now Fisher is set to resume his coaching career at the high school level as he was named the head coach of Crespi High School in Encino, via Tarek Fattal of FanSided:

Derek Fisher, who won five NBA titles with the LA Lakers as a player, coached the NY Knicks in the NBA and the LA Sparks in the WNBA. Now, he’ll skip college (the opposite way) and try his hand at the high school ranks after being appointed the new boys basketball coach at Encino Crespi in Northern Los Angeles Monday.

Fisher also released a statement following the announcement of his latest endeavor, via Fattal:

“My family and I are thankful and grateful for this opportunity to join the Crespi family,” Fisher said in a statement. “Coaching and teaching is a true passion and I look forward to continuing this focus on the next generation of young student-athletes.”

While Fisher is moving down to the high school level, it will not be any easier of a path for him at Crespi, who are in the Mission League, one of the toughest leagues in California.

This includes Harvard-Westlake, who finished 33-2 and won the CIF State Open Division Championship, which is the division for all top teams in the state of California. Right below them is Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, who won the CIF State Division 1 Championship, which hosts the next best high school teams that didn’t qualify for Open Division. Sierra Canyon is also in the Mission League and has been home to talented alumni such as Bronny James, former Lakers two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr., as well as NBA players KJ Martin, Ziaire Williams and Amari Bailey.

Fisher will have a tough road ahead of him if he plans on getting Crespi to compete on the level of his league rivals.

