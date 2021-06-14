Lakers News: Devontae Cacok Appreciative Of Montrezl Harrell Taking Him Under His Wing

A consistent theme surrounding the 2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers seems to be that young players are playing with guys they looked up to, such as the case with Devontae Cacok and Montrezl Harrell.

Cacok was one of the Lakers’ two-way players for the second season in a row and although he didn’t receive much playing time, he did receive some valuable experiences in his time like the team.

While Lakers players like Alfonzo McKinnie have talked about how exciting it was to learn from and play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Cacok specifically opened up about playing with Harrell.

Cacok was frequently compared to Harrell in college due to them both being undersized big men, so he was appreciative of all the knowledge the former Sixth Man of the Year shared with him this past season.

“Being compared to him from in college, our game resembled each other. Understand that we have fight, we play hard and all that stuff. He kind of just took me under his wing and just gave me his knowledge as well you know we always got a couple of ones in as much as we possibly could and he’s definitely given me a lot of his game and his knowledge as well from what he does best at how he plays his game and he’s definitely helped me out and I appreciate him for doing that for me.”

Harrell discusses relationship with Cacok

Harrell and Cacok had a chance encounter in an Apple store before Harrell joined the Lakers and while Harrell may not be with the Lakers next season, it’s clear that he had a positive impact on Cacok.

“The conversation was great, he kind of plays that same position I am, trying to utilize that undersized 4/5 position. So just being able to be around him asking questions and battling against him every day was great. I’m actually glad to be able to, you know, have a person like that under my wing and be able to call me a vet. I’ve had great veterans like Trevor Ariza, who was probably one of the best vets that I ever had in this game so far, he and Lou Williams. Just being around those guys and learning how to be a pro, for him to feel that way about me I know that I did the right thing.”

If Harrell does in fact leave next year maybe Cacok can earn himself a bigger role, although that’s if he remains with the team himself with his two-way contract coming to an end this summer.

