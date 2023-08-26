Lakers News: Dillon Brooks Believes He ‘Always’ Had LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers turned their 2022-23 season around in a big way when they went from 13th in the standings all the way to making the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers were rolling post-trade deadline after acquiring several high-level role players, but their chances of making the playoffs dwindled when LeBron James went down to a foot injury. However, James was able to return near the end of the regular season and lead Los Angeles through the postseason.

In the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks went after James both on and off the floor to provoke him. After the Grizzlies won Game 2, Brooks called James old and doubled down by saying he wouldn’t respect him until he gave him 40 points.

Ultimately, Los Angeles beat Memphis in six games and despite the result, Brooks still believes he had James’ number, via Sportsnet:

“I felt like I always had him. I feel like that series was thrown upon me because of the words that I say, but I’ve been saying things all year and we won 50 games.”

There’s no question that Brooks’ trash-talking motivated James even more, something even his former teammates were willing to admit.

Brooks is someone that doesn’t lack any confidence, though even he has to realize that James still managed to get the best of him during that series. The now-Houston Rocket has never been afraid to jaw at opposing players, though it can be argued that his antics led to Memphis going home earlier than expected,

James did not-so-subtly respond to Brooks via his X and Instagram accounts and the latter embarrassingly walked out of Crypto.com Arena without talking to the media. His production failed to back up his words as he averaged 10.5 points on just 31.2% shooting.

Although Brooks is with a new team, history suggests that he’ll continue to taunt James and try to get into his head. However, James is well-aware of this by now and will continue to do what he does best and that’s playing his game.

Lakers met with Dillon Brooks in free agency before he signed with Rockets

The Grizzlies made the decision shortly after their season ended not to bring back Brooks. The swingman became an interesting name in free agency and the Rockets were the ones who ended up lavishing him with a lucrative four-year deal.

While Houston won Brooks’ services, it appears Los Angeles was interested in signing him as they reportedly met with him in free agency.

