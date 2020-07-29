Lakers News: Dion Waiters Clarifies History With LeBron James
LeBron James, Dion Waiters, Lakers
Mark Duncan-AP Photo
Up next
Author

Much has been made of the prior relationship between LeBron James and the newest Los Angeles Lakers signee, JR Smith, as the two won a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, James also is well-acquainted with the other new Lakers guard, Dion Waiters.

Waiters was on the Cavaliers when James first returned to Cleveland, but was traded away after playing just 33 games that season. Coincidentally, it was in the deal that sent Smith to the Cavaliers.

With James believed to be wielding so much power within the Cavaliers organization, some speculated whether he didn’t care too much for Waiters, but the two were actually pretty close.

“People don’t even know, when ‘Bron first got there, he took me under his wing. I was with him every day. We went out to eat every day. A lot things that were out there wasn’t necessarily true. But that’s the media. You know me, I don’t really care,” Waiters said.

“This time around, I’m a little older, I’m a father to three beautiful kids, I’m a little wiser, a little older. I understand what’s at hand. We’ve always had a bond. It was always love any time we saw one another.”

Waiters was only in his third season at that time and had yet to be in the high pressure situations that playing next to LeBron entails. James was trying to take Waiters under his wing, which didn’t resonate well at the time.

“I’m a little older, I’ve seen a lot, been through a lot,” Waiters added. “At this point in my life I just want to play basketball, take care of my family and just enjoy it. Because you never know. You can see it now we’re living in a movie with everything that’s going on. Who would’ve thought we’d be talking like this? You just never know.”

“So I wake up with a goal in mind to just live it day-by-day, take it slow, keep progressing and just try to be a better person on and off the court, and a better father. When you’re young, you’re still trying to find yourself. I think ‘Bron was trying to help me with that, but I was so stubborn. I understand now.”

This is the case with any number of young players throughout sports. It often takes time to truly embrace what it takes to truly succeed, even with people attempting to steer them in the right direction.

Now with Waiters in a better place mentally he has the opportunity to accomplish the same goal in Los Angeles that he hoped to with LeBron in Cleveland.

Waiters thankful for Lakers embrace

Waiters was a late addition to the roster, joining a team with great chemistry that had grown close throughout the season. In situations like this there can be some concerns about fitting in and possibly negatively affecting everything the team has built.

But the Lakers have done a great job of making sure Waiters feels like a part of the team and he is thankful for that.

“Just the vibe. Having that camaraderie, the guys cheering you on, calling you ‘Philly Cheese’ and ‘Say Cheese’ when you hit shots, it’s a little bit of everything. They’ve been great ever since I got here,” Waiters said.

“They welcomed me with open arms. I’m really thankful, to be honest. I’m happy.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Shaquille O’Neal Compares Playing With Penny Hardaway, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, And LeBron James

Shaquille O’Neal had the privilege of playing with a number of all-time greats during his own Hall of Fame 20-year NBA…
Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Lakers

Lakers News: Media Still Has Giannis Antetokounmpo Ahead Of LeBron James For 2019-20 NBA MVP

Before the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended, one of the biggest developing stories was that of the Most Valuable Player…

Paul Pierce Details Growing Up Lakers Fan, But Being Selected By Celtics In 1998 NBA Draft

For most Los Angeles Lakers fans, Paul Pierce’s name brings a certain disdain and dislike as he was a villain who had no…

Lakers News: Rudy Gay Amazed By LeBron James’ Longevity In 17th NBA Season

Coming into the 2019-20 NBA season, there were questions as to how LeBron James would perform in his 17th season with…