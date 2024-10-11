Lakers News: Dodgers Channeling Kobe Bryant In MLB Postseason

The two biggest L.A.-area sports teams are at opposite ends of their seasons right now. The Los Angeles Lakers have just begun preseason with their sights set on improving from where they ended last year. Meanwhile, the L.A. Dodgers are in the fight of their lives in the National League Division Series against the rival San Diego Padres.

They have already faced elimination once in the series, needing to win in San Diego on Wednesday night to keep their season alive. They did so, forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. The winner moves on to face the New York Mets in the NLCS.

And as the Dodgers prepare for this vital game, they pulled inspiration from a familiar source. The Dodgers leaned on Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for words of wisdom for their team workout on Thursday afternoon.

Bryant has long been used as a motivator for athletes of all sports in all locations. But it’s especially meaningful for other teams based in Los Angeles. Bryant was an avid supporter of the Dodgers and always went out of his way to be at big moments for the franchise.

The Dodgers and Lakers are the two premier L.A. franchises, winning their last title together in the same year. If the Dodgers can use their Mamba Mentality to complete the comeback and move on to the NLCS, perhaps they can start a good sports year for the city in 2024-25.

And Bryant will continue to be a motivator for the Dodgers, and just about any other team, as they continue their quest on Friday night.

Lakers voted team with toughest to predict success

The Lakers have an intriguing season ahead of them. They did not make any significant roster changes between last season and this one, but still believe they can be drastically improved with health and a new head coach. Although their fate isn’t as certain based on the annual GM Survey.

The GM survey is an annual questionnaire where the league’s top decision-makers vote on what they feel will happen in the upcoming season. The 50 questions range from who will win the NBA championship to things like best player at each position or even best leader.

Throughout the survey, it’s clear that the Lakers are not seen as a championship contender in any way. In fact, GMs believe the Lakers have the hardest level of success to predict of any team in 2024-25.

