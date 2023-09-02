Lakers News: Dodgers Donate $100,000 To Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers were the focus of the pregame festivities on Friday night when the L.A. Dodgers took on the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. It was Lakers Night, but the focus was specifically on Bryant, with Vanessa Bryant and her daughters in attendance.

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa and Kobe, threw out the ceremonial first pitch while the entire Bryant family recited the famous “It’s time for Dodger baseball” line just before the official first pitch. But perhaps above all of that, the Dodgers chose to honor Bryant in another way.

Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten announced that the team is donating $100,000 to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. The check was presented to the Bryant family prior to Friday night’s game. The Mamba and Mambacita Foundation was created to help underserved boys and girls in sports.

“The Dodgers are so proud to be helping the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation in their mission to positively impact our community and the entire sports world,” said Kasten.

The foundation provides funding and sports programming for underserved athletes to enable participation in school and/or league sports that enrich socio-emotional and physical development, read the press release regarding the donation and the Lakers Night event.

Fans who purchased their seats through a special ticket pack received a one-of-a-kind Kobe Bryant Dodger jersey.

Friday’s event serves as another reminder of the impact that Kobe had on the greater Los Angeles community. Vanessa and her daughters continue to bring pride to fans of both the Dodgers and the Lakers with each public appearance.

The Mamba and Mambacita Foundation does great work in the community, and the Dodgers’ $100,000 donation will help them continue to do so.

Spectrum SportsNet to broadcast Bryant statue unveiling

The Lakers ended years of wondering about the status of the Bryant statue when on Aug. 24, it was announced that the statue would be making its debut to the Crypto.com Arena plaza on Feb. 8, 2024. The date honors both of Bryant’s jersey numbers with the Lakers while also incorporating Gianna Bryant’s famous No. 2 jersey.

Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers broadcast channel, announced that they would also be airing the entire event commercial free after a full day of Bryant-related programming. Fans are anxiously awaiting the reveal of the statue and what moment — or set of moments — it could commemorate.

